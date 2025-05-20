Thinky Games is Doing its First Ever Thinky Direct Showcase on May 29

I wrote about Thinky Games last month after Blue Prince reignited my love for puzzle games. And since then, I’ve been all over the website, searching for games and compiling a list of them to eventually play and talk about. Apparently, the folks at Thinky Games have been hard at work even more than I have. Because today, they’re announcing their first-ever Thinky Direct Showcase going live on May 29th at 6pm BST / 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.

What’s in the thinky games direct?

I can’t tell you how excited I am to catch this event. Indie game showcases are always cool. But there’s something special about one dedicated to puzzle games and others that make you think as you play them. Here’s what to expect, directly from the press release:

● Exclusive Trailers: Be the first to see upcoming Thinky Game titles from acclaimed and

emerging studios alike. Including Corey Martin, Kini Games, Akupara Games, Wholesome

Games Presents, and Draknek & Friends.

● Exclusive reveals: From release dates to new content, tune in to see new info from your

favourite thinky titles.

● An Exclusive Livestream: Join Joseph Mansfield of Thinky Games in a post-showcase

livestream for an exclusive look at some of the featured games.

Just to get an idea of what they’re about, check out this piece written to steer you fellow Blue Prince heads in the right direction. I am indeed ashamed to say I have not yet played Tunic or Animal Well. But I look forward to rectifying that pretty soon.

but wait! there’s more

“The Thinky Direct is partnering with the Cerebral Puzzle Showcase! A celebration of the most wonderful puzzle games available on Steam. Organized by Draknek & Friends, the Cerebral Puzzle Showcase celebrates and showcases puzzle games of all sizes and scopes with discounts and offers across featured titles, for all audiences. The Steam event will run from May 29th to June 5th.”

There’s something for everyone before we’ve even gotten to the event itself. This is a perfect time to pick up some games you may have had on your radar but were waiting for a sale to hit. The Thinky Games Direct is running on the Thinky Games website, Steam, and other major streaming platforms. The showcase will run for one hour. Get your notepads ready.