This Gmail Clone Lets You Log In as Jeffrey Epstein and Read His Emails

For as much as corporations and the swarms of AI bots have taken over the internet, there are still small pockets controlled by humans that are capable of creating weird and interesting stuff—emphasis on the weird.

For instance, Jmail, a fake Gmail inbox that lets you sift through more than 2,000 of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails. The recently launched project was cooked up by San Francisco tech guys Riley Walz and Luke Igel—a duo that has a long track record of creating fun and fascinating web tools that toe the line between art and functionality.

Gmail Clone Lets You ‘Hack’ Jeffrey Epstein’s Account

The “emails” come from thousands of documents released by the U.S. House Oversight Committee, mostly a seemingly endless array of large, unwieldy PDFs that would probably crash your computer if you try to open them.

So, the guys used Google Geminis’ optical character recognition abilities to extract tax and arrange it in a pitch-perfect imitation of Gmail. AI was involved in the project’s organization. Still, every email is linked to an actual scan, and you can click through to the original page to confirm it wasn’t mangled or misinterpreted by the AI algorithm.

The result is a way to read Jeffrey Epstein’s email inbox in the most convenient way possible, if you’re into reading the horrific exploits of a deranged, now-dead billionaire pedophile. As you can imagine, the emails range from the benign to the surreal to the horrifying.

Want to read the infamous message from Jeffrey Epstein’s brother asking former Trump Chief of Staff Steve Bannon whether “Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?”? It’s right here, readily available in Jmail.

There are also starred messages crowdsourced by users, highlighting the strangest parts so you don’t have to dig for them yourself. It may be the fastest, easiest, most convenient way to peer into the personal life of one of America’s most powerful monsters.