This OF Model Will Pay $100K to Anyone Who Finds Her a Husband

Want to make a quick $100,000? All you have to do is introduce a woman to the man she ends up marrying. Seriously. One former OnlyFans star is offering a six-figure finder’s fee for a full-blown husband—not a hookup, not a situationship. She wants a legal spouse.

Aella, the woman offering the bounty, is a sex researcher and Substack writer who used to pull six figures a month on OnlyFans. She announced the offer in a recent post: $100,000 to anyone who introduces her to her future husband.

It’s her attempt to crowdsource what apps and matchmakers haven’t delivered. “I’m a very weird person,” she admitted.

Weird, in this case, means polyamorous, pro-kink, and extremely data-driven. Aella has created an entire survey for potential matches. It includes logic puzzles, questions about porn categories, emotional self-awareness, and political beliefs.

It also asks how often they shower (apparently, she only showers once every 10 days). Applicants must not lie, must be referred by someone first, and must list that person on the form. If a marriage results, the referrer gets $100K. Simple.

The man she’s looking for is rare. Her wish list includes someone polyamorous (only around 3 percent of the population), with what she calls “ominous sexuality,” a willingness to have kids, no need for financial support, and strong self-acceptance.

There’s no hard criteria, but she notes that things tend to go better with men who are smart, sane, and take care of themselves.

Aella has crowdsourced dates before. She met her last long-term partner through a similar survey and described the process as efficient and emotionally effective. She’s not opposed to old-fashioned chemistry, but argues that romantic love can be cultivated. You don’t have to wait for sparks. You can optimize for them.

“We’re in 2025,” she wrote. “We can do better than just the person who happened to be walking down the street.”

She also put a second offer on the table. If someone brokers a $10 million post-tax pregnancy deal with full custody and financial backing, she’ll pay them $300,000. She’s already freezing eggs in preparation.

Aella told Slate the idea came from a matchmaking service that charged the same $100,000 if they managed to find her a husband. After months without results, she decided to put the bounty online and open it to everyone. She describes the move as practical rather than romantic.

“If I picture myself already married and someone asked if I’d pay $100K to meet my husband, I think the answer would be an easy yes,” she said.

The cash is eye-catching, though the experiment is really about whether compatibility can be engineered with data instead of chemistry.