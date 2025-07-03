This VTuber Just Taught Me How to Handle a Gun Safely. She Could Save a Life

In an emergency situation, do you know how to handle a gun? Life happens. Even if you don’t plan on owning a firearm, you never know when you might need one, use one, or come across one that needs to be safely handled and stored. So, what better way to learn basic gun safety than from a tomgirl horse VTuber serving in the military? At least, that’s how I spent my morning: Getting a refresher on proper firearm handling from a VTuber who knows her way around a gun.

Tomoe Umari, the horse girl in the U.S. military who could just save your life

V-Dere’s Tomoe Umari, a self-described “military tomboy horse girl VTuber,” shared a short on Twitter this morning discussing the dos and don’ts of firearm safety. The video offers five rules on how to approach and handle gun use from a VTuber in the U.S. military. Umari addresses rules well known and shared by gun owners worldwide, including “always treat your gun as if it’s loaded” and “make sure your gun is always pointed in a safe direction.”

“Rule two! Keep your finger off the trigger until you’re prepared to shoot,” Umari says in her video. “Happy little accidents are for painting. Not shooting.”

While the short isn’t a replacement for full training and experience with firearms, Umari’s overview is still a good refresher for VTuber fans prepping for their first shooting range visit. It’s also a fantastic 101 introduction to those who know nothing about proper firearm handling. If you’re a VTuber interested in doing informative content, you should study Umari’s approach. She uses charming quips and jokes to keep the viewer engaged, all while going over rules that can spell the difference between life and death. The short is just a minute long, but if it’s your first introduction to basic gun safety, it’s oddly memorable.

“Have fun,” Tomoe Umari says for rule five, “but not too much fun. Because that’s both dangerous and unauthorized for morale. Stay safe out there you beautiful horse soldiers, you.”

Umari’s short has since gained more than 1,100 likes on Twitter and over 160 retweets as of this article’s publication. Approximately 170 users bookmarked her short, suggesting its relevancy as a quick look at some of the most basic gun safety rules.

The rise of the Vtubing professional

Screenshot: Kitashirakawa Kakapo

To be clear, Tomoe Umari does not VTube in an official capacity with the U.S. military. She’s just an active duty service member who VTubes. Nonetheless, gun safety is a public service. Despite the ubiquitous nature of gun ownership in the United States, Americans generally lack basic knowledge on firearm safety. What Umari is doing is educating people on a serious issue in a way that reaches them. As a charming tomboy horse VTuber. Nor is Umari alone. She represents where VTubing is headed.

Educational VTubing content is set to see a rise as more and more professionals across industries experiment with VTubing and explore its possibilities. We’ve already seen Saiken, M.D., a doctor VTuber who is also a real-life Internal Medicine doctor. Then there’s Doc Vivi Leandra, a real-life scientist who also VTubes (and, full disclosure, is a friend of mine). VEE’s Kitashirakawa Kakapo has a doctorate in the sciences, a teaching license, and uses her academic background to inform her viewers on scientific topics.

And research psychologist Psydere uses her streams to discuss academic journals and topics related to psychology; she recently passed her PhD thesis defense, joining the growing list of doctors who use VTubing as an educational medium. You don’t have to work in a public school or college to teach. You just have to meet people where they’re at. Which, yes, may be through a horse girl with exposed abs.

Catch Tomoe Umari’s short here if you haven’t already. You can also learn more about Twitter’s favorite horse VTuber by heading to her official V-Dere page.