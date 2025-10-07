Happy Tuesday—and Happy Full Moon!

Last night, the moon officially reached 100% illumination, shining brightly over us. This beautiful moon is known as the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon occurring closest to the autumn equinox. It’s also a full supermoon, meaning it’s closest to the Earth on its orbit, appearing even larger in the sky than during other full moons.

Videos by VICE

Today, the moon is around 100% illuminated, though the moon’s illumination is always changing.

Right now, the moon is 15.36 days old. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Dzika Mrowka/Getty Images

Today’s Moon Phase: October 7, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the full moon in the fire sign of Aries. This passionate, energetic sign often brings heightened energy to the surface—especially during a full moon.

During the full moon phase, the moon finally reaches its peak at 100% illumination. From our view here on Earth, we see it in all of its bright glory. This also marks the halfway point in the lunar cycle, between the waxing gibbous and waning gibbous phases.

What Is the Full Moon Phase?

The full moon phase is the fifth phase of the lunar cycle, when the Earth’s side of the moon reaches 100% illumination from the sun. In other words, the half of the moon that faces us is highlighted by the sun’s light, so we can see its surface more clearly.

According to NASA, the full moon “is as close as we come to seeing the sun’s illumination of the entire day side of the moon (so, technically, this would be the real half moon).”

During this phase, NASA reports, “The Moon is opposite the Sun, as viewed from Earth, revealing the Moon’s dayside. A full Moon rises around sunset and sets around sunrise. The Moon will appear full for a couple of days before it moves into [the waning gibbous phase].”

Technically, the full moon phase really only lasts for about an instant. However, the full moon phase as we know it lingers for about a day, and the moon appears full for the few days before and after.

What Is the Harvest Moon?

The Harvest Moon is the full moon that falls closest to the autumn equinox, either in September or October. It gained its name because the full moon during this time of the year is said to help farmers harvest their crops into the night, gifting them enough light to do so.

This particular Harvest Moon is occurring early in October, kickstarting the wonderfully festive and autumnal month.

Full Moon in Aries

Today’s full moon is situated in the astrological sign of Aries—a particularly fiery, outgoing, and confident sign.

According to AstroSeek, during the moon in Aries, “The feeling of uncertainty can make you solve problems faster than is natural. Do not rush as if there was a deadline. Try to slow down so that you can decide what you want to do and proceed at your own comfortable pace.”

Full Moon Symbolism

For centuries, the moon has been a powerful symbol across various cultures and religious practices. It often represents femininity, natural cycles, and our connection to the divine.

The full moon is particularly worshiped and celebrated. Many ancient cultures celebrate this phase of the lunar cycle, gathering with their communities and hosting festivals or other events. That being said, the full moon often symbolizes celebration, completion, and abundance. It’s the perfect time to express gratitude, as well as release anything that isn’t serving you.