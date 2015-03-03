Todd Terry Wants All of Us to Party in His House

It isn’t every day that a genuine, unfuckwithable house legend gives you a knock and asks if you want to come out to play, so how could we say know when Todd Terry turned up on our doorstep raving about his soon to be released Our House is Your House mix on Ministry of Sound? Not only did the man behind “Bango (To the Batmobile).” “Weekend,” “Yeah Buddy,” and “Keep On Jumpin” want to tell us about that two disc set, but he was nice enough to buy us a bag of Skittles and let us have a listen to this minimix which tears though the compilation in five heady minutes of house heaven.

If it leaves you craving an extended, elongated fix of prime time, big room house classicism then the mix CD hits the shelves – both real and virtual – on March 30. The first disc tears through some of Todd’s most massive moments while the second gives him a chance to survey the scene as it is now. Both are essential, brilliant listens for anyone with any semblance of interest in house as a feeling.

Videos by VICE

Our House is Your House is released on Ministry of Sound on