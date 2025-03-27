‘Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream’ Exists, and I’m Nearly in Tears

We can finally pack our 3DS away and erase the summoning circles. It’s finally happening. Tomodachi Life is returning. I feel like I’m going to be sick in the best possible way. Between the return of the Rhythm Heaven series and a new entry in the Tomodachi Life franchise, it’s a great day to be a fan of quirky and weird Nintendo. Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream may not be out until 2026, but I’m willing to wait as long as possible for my baby to come home.

Nintendo at Their Weirdest Is When They’re My Favorite, and ‘Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream’ Is the Perfect Example of That

The 3DS was home to some of the most experimental and strange games in the Nintendo catalogue, and I don’t think any other game besides Tomodachi Life can sell that point better. A simple and goofy life simulation game, we could create our friends, family, George from Seinfield, and whoever else we wanted. They could coexist on a small island together, hanging out, having kids, and just living life. It was weird, wild, and wacky, and one of the best games on the system.

Now, with enhanced graphics, even stranger shenanigans, and plenty of non-sequitors? Living The Dream seems to be the ultimate Tomodachi Life experience. I can’t believe it’s been almost over a decade since we’ve seen this franchise return, but I retract my statement about Xenoblade Chronicles X being the swan song of the original hardware. The king has returned, and I’m almost in tears because of it.

Fans have been screaming into the void for a new entry in the Tomodachi Life series since the Switch was announced. And finally, in the most Tomodachi way possible, the void screamed back. It looks fantastic, with the same signature humor that made the original game shine as bright as it did. But now? Tomodachi Life is in glorious, glorious high definition. I can’t wait to jump into the music creator. If that’s making a return, which I hope it is. And this time around? I’m bringing the whole VICE Games crew into the fray with me. They’re going to see what makes Tomodachi Life special. Even if they have to be Miis on my island with me.