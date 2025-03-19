I’m Sad the Nintendo Switch Era Is Coming to a Close, but I’m Glad ‘Xenoblade Chronicles X’ Is the Swan Song It Deserves

The Nintendo Switch may be one of my favorite consoles of all time. Watching the console grow, mature, and become its own special piece of history was quite enthralling. And after being one of 30 people to own and love their Wii U to pieces? There was just one thing that was missing. The final “big port” from the console to help send the Switch on its way in style. With the announcement of the Switch 2 and a Nintendo Direct right around the corner, I’m glad to see that Xenoblade Chronicles X has the chance to carry its legacy on for a few more generations.

Screenshot: Nintendo (Edited: Matt Vatankhah)

Beyond a Few Legacy ‘Zelda’ Titles, the Nintendo Switch May Have the Greatest Library of All Their Consoles

It’s been roughly eight years since the announcement and release of the Nintendo Switch, the little console that could. And what a legacy this console is going to leave behind. The hybrid nature of the Switch fundamentally changed the landscape of gaming for the foreseeable future. Especially with companies like Steam releasing the Steam Deck, and Lenovo coming to challenge it with the Lenovo Legion GO S. But an easy entry price, alongside a stellar selection of software, made the Switch a powerhouse during this generation. Even if it was by no means the most powerful console available.

But that’s the shocking part; even with its underpowered specs, it’s released some genuinely gorgeous games. Sure, games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may be available on the Nintendo Switch, but it’s also the same console that has Xenoblade Chronicles 3. But most impressively, Xenoblade Chronicles X was already an attractive game when it was released on the Wii U. But somehow, the developers at Monolith Soft got it looking better, running better, and packed a massive map onto a portable console with minimal loading screens. It’s a testament to optimization and a fitting end to the life of the original hybrid.

The best part of all of this, however, is that the Nintendo Switch 2 is confirmed to be backward compatible. Meaning that we won’t need to leave our Xenoblade Chronicles X adventures behind on our original consoles. We can take this passion project everywhere we want to, and I’m beyond thankful for that.

Screenshot: YouTube/Nintendo of America

While I’ve Played the Other ‘Xenoblade Chronicles’ Games, I Can’t Wait To Dive Into ‘Chronicles X: Definitive Edition’

I have to come clean a bit; I’ve been neglecting my Nintendo Switch. There’s been far too many games coming out lately, and I feel like the next time I turn my Switch on, it’s going to comically exhale a cloud of dust my way. But that’s all going to change very soon. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is a massive game and one that I can’t wait to dedicate hours to. I don’t think there could have been a better way to send off the Switch in style, even if Metroid Prime 4 is coming to the console, too.

Even seeing clips of Xenoblade Chronicles X in motion, I can’t believe that this game is running on Switch hardware. And I’m hoping through the magic of upscaling, or whatever special tech Nintendo is planning on implementing into the Switch 2, it’ll look and run even better on newer hardware. But for right now, I’m already sweating, thinking about dropping hundreds of hours into this world. While I’m sad to think that the end of the original Nintendo Switch is approaching, I’m very excited to see what the next generation is going to be all about.