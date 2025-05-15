Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Unveil Unique Music Festival ‘Future Ruins’

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have never been “regular” musicians, so it stands to reason that they wouldn’t build a “regular” music festival.

The pair has announced Future Ruins, a new music and arts fest specifically celebrating film and television composers. The festival will take place on Nov. 8 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Videos by VICE

“Future Ruins is a first-of-its-kind music festival: a day-long event where the world’s most influential film and television composers step out from behind the screen and onto the stage,” reads a press release about the fest, via Metal Injection.

“Set across three stages at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, Future Ruins is designed to feel thoughtful and immersive, bringing this music to light in an environment where it has never been heard before.”

“Every artist is a headliner, each with their own specially curated moment,” the press release adds. “Each artist is encouraged to take big swings and reimagine their work for a live audience. Ranging from electronic sets and live bands to orchestral performances, fans have the chance to experience live debuts from composers who rarely appear onstage.”

“This one-time lineup is not just a music festival — it’s a cinematic ceremony, a deep dive into sound and story, and a historic first for Los Angeles.” Check out the Future Ruins lineup below. Future Ruins tickets are available here.

Cristobal Tapia de Veer

Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow

Danny Elfman

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin

Hildur Guðnadóttir

Howard Shore (a performance of the score of David Cronenberg’s Crash)

Isobel Waller-Bridge

John Carpenter

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

Mark Mothersbaugh

Questlove (presents the score works of Curtis Mayfield)

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Tamar-kali

Terence Blanchard

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Volker “Hauschka” Bertelmann

Ahead of the Future Ruins fest, Reznor and Ross will be heading out on tour with Nine Inch Nails this summer. Get the dates below and get your tickets here.

6/15 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

6/17 Manchester, UK Co-op Live

6/18 London, UK The O2

6/20 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

6/21 Dessel, Belgium Graspop

6/24 Milan, Italy Parco della Musica Novegro

6/26 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

6/27 Vienna, Austria Wiener Stadthalle

6/29 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

7/1 Berlin, Germany Uber Arena

7/3 Gdynia, Poland Open’er Festiva:

7/5 Roskilde, Denmark Roskilde Festival

7/7 Paris, France Accor Arena

7/8 Lyon, France LDLC Arena

7/11 Madrid, Spain Mad Cool

7/12 Oeiras, Portugal NOS Alive

8/6 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

8/8 Portland, OR Moda Center

8/10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

8/12 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

8/14 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

8/15 Denver, CO Ball Arena

8/17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

8/19 Chicago, IL United Center

8/20 Chicago, IL United Center

8/22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

8/23 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

8/26 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

8/27 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

8/29 Boston, MA TD Garden

8/31 Cleveland, OH R.M. Fieldhouse

9/2 New York, NY Barclays Center

9/3 New York, NY Barclays Center

9/5 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center

9/6 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

9/9 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

9/10 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

9/12 Houston, TX Toyota Center

9/13 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena

9/16 Phoenix, AZ PHX Arena

9/18 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

9/19 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum