Two Artists Tease Involvement in ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Soundtrack

Can you believe we’re getting GTA 6 soundtrack leaks before GTA 6? To be fair, I’m not sure the meme even applies anymore, now that Grand Theft Auto VI has an official release date of November 2026. But it has been in the works since its preliminary stages in 2014, and fans have been speculating about and yearning for the next installment for years.

Rockstar Games confirmed the game was in development in 2022. Since then, gamers have been on the lookout for any leaks and hints that come out. Around February 14, 2026, the gaming site Rockstar Intel reported that two artists had revealed they contributed music to the official game soundtrack.

Australian band Panama leaked the news in a post on Instagram. They mentioned the song “Back To Life”, which they released with the chillwave band Poolside in 2023. Allegedly, this could be on the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack.

“I’ve got a song called ‘Back To Life’ I wrote with Poolside. It’ll be on GTA 6,” the official Panama account wrote in a comment. The post has since been deleted, but fans spread the news, which was picked up by gaming outlets online.

‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Soundtrack Allegedly Welcomes Back Artists From Previous Games

Panama previously contributed two songs to the Grand Theft Auto V soundtrack. The initial release of GTA 5 featured the song “One Piece”, while the 2014 re-release included “Always”.

Meanwhile, Adam Palomo of the chillwave band Neon Indian let slip on his podcast that he was most likely contributing to the new soundtrack. The episode of This Podcast Should Be Played Loud dropped in late January, where the subject of Grand Theft Auto came up. Neon Indian previously contributed “Change of Coast” to the first release and “Polish Girl” to the re-release of GTA 5.

“It ain’t the end of me and Rockstar Games,” said Palomo. “I won’t … that’s all I’m gonna say. I can’t discuss more, but yeah.” He added, “My experience with [Rockstar Games] was actually quite fascinating. Shout-out to those dudes, great dudes.”

While it’s not a confident confirmation of Neon Indian’s involvement in GTA 6, it should still give fans hope for the upcoming game. “Change of Coast” was a fan favorite, gaining traction when it was featured in the GTA Online opening cutscene. So, to hear that Palomo might be back with the franchise should be good news. Now, Grand Theft Auto VI finally has a release scheduled for November 19, 2026, with no telling what further hints may come in that time.

