GTA 6 Switch 2 Edition Reportedly Leaked, but Fans Are Skeptical

A new leak claims that a GTA 6 Switch 2 edition could be in the works. If true, the Grand Theft Auto VI port would reportedly launch day and date with other consoles. But is any of this rumor actually true?

GTA 6 Switch 2 Edition Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Nintendo

If you did a double take at that headline, I seriously don’t blame you. In fact, I think it goes without saying to take this latest rumor with a major, heaping grain of salt. According to a January 20 post by Kiwi Talkz, a GTA 6 Switch 2 edition could be in the works. If you think that is outlandish, the rumor also claims it would be released day and date with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Videos by VICE

“I just finished chatting with my source in India, who claims that GTA 6 is coming to Switch 2 day and date with PS5 & Series S/X. I could tell by his voice that he is nervous that he might lose our bet. For those that don’t know I have a bet with a source over GTA 6. I bet him a lavish dinner that it won’t come day and date with the other versions (I don’t think it will come at all.)” To be clear, Kiwi Talkz doesn’t even think a GTA 6 Switch 2 edition port exists.

Screenshot: X @kiwitalkz

“He seems to think it will. No other source I know, and no one I know at Rockstar, has said anything either. That is why I believe he is full of s**t, despite his somewhat decent track record previously.” However, the insider allegedly has a source claiming a port is in the works. So yeah, this latest rumor doesn’t exactly have a lot of legs to stand on. At this point, it might as well be a “my cousin at Nintendo” playground rumor. But still, it’s interesting to think about.

Nintendo Fans React to the GTA 6 Switch 2 Leak

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Following the “leak,” many Nintendo fans took to social media to voice their skepticism about the rumored GTA 6 Switch 2 port. In particular, players were doubtful that a game as graphically demanding as Grand Theft Auto VI could even run on the Nintendo handheld without chugging at 15 FPS. Over on Reddit, users reacted to the rumor with criticism and disbelief.

“I hope it’s like those third-party DS ports where they’d essentially be entirely different games than the console versions,” a user joked, for example. Another commenter replied, “That seems hard to believe given the game’s scope and graphics, to be honest.” One comment simply exclaimed, “The Digital Foundry video review of the Switch 2 version would be a wild one.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

While most outright dismissed the rumor, some held out hope that it was real. Several Nintendo fans pointed out that Cyberpunk 2077 currently runs well on the Switch 2. Others suggested it could be a “cloud version.” Hey, Final Fantasy VII Remake Switch 2 edition is out soon, and I can vouch that the game runs like a dream on the handheld console. So major AAA ports on the Nintendo portable are possible.

That said, let’s be real. GTA 6 is already shaping up to be one of the most groundbreaking games of all time. In terms of graphics, physics, and overall gameplay design, it just seems impossible on the Switch 2. Not to mention, this latest rumor is pretty sketchy at best. In all fairness to Kiwi Talkz, he also doesn’t believe it either. Hopefully, he gets that lavish dinner!