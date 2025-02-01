‘Undertale Plus’ Is an Upcoming Collection of Addons That Completely Change the Way You Play ‘Undertale’

It’s never a wrong time to go back and play Undertale, but with it approaching its 10-year anniversary, you’ve probably seen all it has to offer. Enter Undertale Plus, a recently revealed collection of at least eight addons that aim to breathe even more life into the cult classic.

Led by an entire team of directors, programmers, artists, and more, Undertale Plus will allow you to have “your own completely customized Undertale experience.” With a plethora of toggles and tweaks available, you can tailor the game to your liking, with perks like 60 FPS gameplay, widescreen support, remastered battle music, and custom battle backgrounds.

'Undertale Plus' adds online co-op, randomizers, and much more to 'Undertale'

The reveal trailer released by the Undertale Plus team showcases eight confirmed addons available with the collection. The first four being available upon the mod’s release, with at least four more scheduled for post-release.

Addon Name Description Delta Battle Plus Fully revamps the entire game to support Deltarune battles. Random Soul Mod Every turn, your SOUL changes color! Quadtale Feeling like the master of the Burnt Pan? Test your quad-hitting skill! Desert Bus Embark on a 6-hour long journey across the desert. One misstep, and it’s back to the start with you! Connect Play Undertale online with your friends! Features custom skins and UI! Chaos Ever wanted Undertale to be controlled by your Twitch Chat? Embrace that dumb fantasy with Chaos addon! Random & Counters Could you give me a second? I’m fighting Undyne the Undying in the Ruins rock puzzle room… Hardmode Venture into a more menacing underground… Who knows what’s in store for you there?

While this collaborative endeavor is impressive enough, I think I’m most amazed by the online functionality Undertale Connect. Somehow, these folks made it possible to have full multiplayer support, complete with custom skins and synchronized battles.

Delta Battle Plus is also bonkers in its own right and undoubtedly an arduous project. Every battle in Undertale will be revamped to mimic the side-by-side perspective of Deltarune, complete with new sprites and animations.

Co-op? Undertale with randomizers? Uh, yes please. I know I’ll be rounding up my friends for some online fun, and I can’t wait to see how the speedrunning community handles something like the ‘Random & Counters’ mod in the future.

Undertale Plus has no definitive release date just yet, but according to its website, it’s “coming soon.” Until then, you can keep up with its development process by joining the official Discord server.