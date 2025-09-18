Virgo Solar Eclipse May Throw Off Your Cycle. These Zodiac Signs Will Feel It Most.

On September 21, the solar eclipse arrives in Virgo at 29°, a degree astrologers call “karmic.” The label might sound abstract, but astrologers say the effect is physical. Just a heads up, people who menstruate could notice cycles that are all over the place—late, early, or heavier than normal.

“This eclipse is a body whisperer,” says Neda Farr, resident astrologer at Flirtini and founder of the Starcrossed app. “It shows you what isn’t aligned in your routine, your stress levels, or your self-worth.”

Videos by VICE

Virgo rules the gut, nervous system, and hormones. When an eclipse presses on that terrain, the body responds. Some might deal with periods that vanish for a month, while others feel cramps or PMS that swell with intensity. Farr also points to heightened sensitivity around birth control or supplements.

Be prepared for all the unpleasant things. Acne flare-ups, bloating, breast tenderness, and sudden emotional release—crying spells or mood dips that come without warning—are all on the table. It’ll be an intense day for many. Some zodiac signs, however, will feel it more than others.

Zodiac Signs Most Affected by the Solar Eclipse

Virgo

The solar eclipse sits in your sign, and your body could react strongly. Cycles could be way off schedule or have worse-than-normal symptoms.

Pisces

Astrologers warn that Pisces may get the double hit. Hormones are going to be all over the damn place. So, that could come with an early or late period, and crashing waves of feelings.

Gemini and Sagittarius

These signs are linked to the nervous system. So, if you’re feeling on edge over the most mundane things, you’re not going crazy. Expect wild-card schedules with your cycle, too.

Cancer and Taurus

With the Moon and Venus as rulers, hormonal changes are going to feel unpleasant. Expect tender spots, sudden bloating, or weird timing.

How to Support Your Body during the Solar Eclipse

Farr suggests keeping things simple: warm teas with raspberry leaf or ginger, womb-centered meditation, or a journal to track symptoms and moods. Repeating affirmations can also help align with eclipse energy. She recommends phrases like, “My cycle is a portal, not a punishment.”

“This eclipse is surgical,” she says. “It’s the universe clearing out what you can’t carry forward. If your period lines up with the eclipse, that may not be off—it may be divine timing.”

For anyone already stretched thin, don’t worry; the Virgo solar eclipse won’t cause or create new problems. It’s just amplifying what your body is trying to tell you.