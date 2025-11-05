Wait, James Gunn Is a Hip-Hop Head? Blockbuster Filmmaker Shows His Rap Credentials by Breaking Down the Best in the Underground

2025 has been one hell of a year for hip-hop. Don’t let the lack of representation in the top 40 of Billboard’s Hot 100 fool you. There may not be any blockbuster beefs to yammer on social about, no Kendrick or Drake or J. Cole for those who still believe in “the big 3.” The truly great mainstream album of the year is from Playboi Carti. Instead the cream of the crop have stemmed from its undergroun. From Zukenee and Niontay to Papo2oo4 and YL, the underground is rich and varied for anyone. It’s to the point James Gunn is even tapped in.

Recently, the Peacemaker showrunner posted on Threads in reaction to Billboard’s Hot 100. There, he essentially shrugs his shoulders at there being no rap songs in the top 40 at the moment. However, instead of treating it like defeat, Gunn says that 2025 has been the best time for hip-hop in ages. Moreover, he lists a few artists in particular that has his eye and ear at the moment.

James Gunn Lists The Best Hip-Hop Artists in 2025

For the first time in 35 years, there are no rap songs in the Top 40, which is crazy considering I think this might be the best year for hip hop in years. Loving so much great stuff from @larussell, @open_mike_eagle, @ghaisguevaraobligatory, @aesoprockwins, Earl Sweatshirt, @abhithenomad & more!” James Gunn writes.

There’s quite a lot to love from this list. Ghais Guevara is one of the few rappers who actually totes his revolutionary raps and doesn’t hide behind them. Earl Sweatshirt has been consistently one of the best rappers in the world for years. Open Mike Eagle’s

Neighborhood Gods Unlimited from this year is one of the most well-written albums you’ll hear in 2025. Who knew James Gunn knew so much great hip-hop?