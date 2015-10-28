Watch Noisey’s Hudson Mohawke Documentary

This has been a pretty good year for Hudson Mohawke, and since the release of his glorious second LP, Lantern, he has never been far from our minds. Whether he’s been checking in with us for a proper catch up, telling us about his first times clubbing in Glasgow, or just dropping weird and wonderful videos all over the place, we’ve been watching every step of the way. Now, thanks to our friends at Noisey, we’re getting an even closer look at the Glaswegian behind some of the year’s biggest jams via a brand new documentary.

Very First Breath takes us right back to the producer’s hometown to meet the places and faces that have informed his music. The film visits HudMo’s first parties with Rustie and the LuckyMe crew and his work with Kanye and GOOD Music, all the way up to his most recent work with the likes of Miguel on Lantern. You also get to meet his Mum, which is lovely. Check out the film above.