Weekly Horoscope: August 10-August 16

Mars trines Pluto this week, digging beneath our surface-level motivations and urging a reckoning with what’s been quietly driving us. Mercury stations direct on the 11th, offering a slow return to focus—but not without some static as it adjusts. Venus and Jupiter meet in Cancer, bringing lush emotional energy to the forefront, and for some, indulgence or longing where comfort feels uncertain. The Moon moves through Pisces to Gemini, squaring and sextiling all the usual suspects, keeping emotional weather changeable but revealing.

Stargazer, this is a week where the undercurrents speak louder than the waves. Even brief moments—conjunctions, trines, oppositions—carry weight if you’re willing to sit with what they stir. This isn’t about optimizing or hustling for your “highest self.” It’s about paying attention to what’s no longer working, and daring to shift—even slightly—into what might. Give your instincts the benefit of the doubt. Let meaning find you in motion.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars in Libra has you navigating tension through diplomacy instead of sheer force—no easy feat for an Aries. A trine to Pluto on the 10th brings a sharp instinct for where power dynamics are shifting, especially in relationships or negotiations. When the Moon opposes your ruling planet on the 12th, frustration may flare if things aren’t moving fast enough. Don’t confuse stillness with weakness—some people need more time.

Stargazer, the week rounds out with Mars trining Mercury and then the Moon on the 14th and 16th, which softens communication and encourages flow. It’s still your move, but there’s something to be said for checking the emotional weather before you make it. You’re not losing your edge—just sharpening it in a new direction. What you want is still yours to reach for. This time, precision matters just as much as passion.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s softness around you this week, Taurus—but it’s the kind that asks for participation, not avoidance. Venus in Cancer meets Jupiter on the 12th, expanding your craving for connection, comfort, and familiarity. You’re likely weighing your sense of personal safety against the need to grow. Stargazer, the Moon’s trine to Venus earlier in the week, offers a gentle nudge toward what feels nurturing, not just familiar.

By midweek, tension creeps in as the Moon squares Venus, pointing to some emotional pushback—likely from within. What you want and what you’re willing to risk may not be in sync just yet. But by the 15th, there’s a return to harmony, or at least something like it. Let this be a reminder: softness doesn’t mean weakness. You’re allowed to protect your peace and still step forward. The spaces you build this week will reflect the care you put into them.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury stations direct on August 11th, loosening the mental knots you’ve been untangling all month. That forward motion won’t fix everything, but it does help you move through a decision that’s been sitting at the edge of your attention. Communication picks up again—but so does the need to listen more than you speak.

Gemini, a sextile between Mercury and Mars on the 14th gives your ideas a boost of confidence, but a square with the Moon the same day reminds you not every impulse needs immediate airtime. Try not to rush your delivery just to fill a silence. There’s power in the pause, and more room to be understood when you’re not over-explaining.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’re moving through a wide range of emotional weather this week, Cancer, and it’s not meant to be sorted or labeled—it’s meant to be felt. As the Moon squares off with Uranus, then flows into supportive aspects with Venus and Jupiter, you’re asked to stay grounded in what feels real rather than what feels good. Stargazer, the mood shifts quickly, but your center doesn’t have to.

By midweek, a wave of conjunctions in Aries may stir feelings of pressure to react, prove something, or explain yourself. Let that pass. There’s nothing performative about knowing who you are. A trine with the Sun on the 13th helps reinforce emotional steadiness, especially when others around you feel unmoored. You don’t have to take care of everything—just trust what already knows how to take care of you.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

This week’s trine between the Sun and Moon gives shape to something you’ve been building internally, Leo—an instinct, a plan, a feeling finally clicking into place. That sense of momentum you crave doesn’t have to come from attention; it can come from alignment. Stargazer, you don’t need to be seen to be real.

The half moon in Taurus invites you to slow down and reevaluate where your effort is going. Is it devotion or just habit? You’re not required to perform consistency for anyone else. Let consistency mean something personal instead—like staying honest, or choosing rest even when it’s inconvenient. The rhythm is shifting, but your confidence doesn’t have to. Let it live in the quiet choices, too.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s direct motion and supportive sextile to Mars bring a steady hum to the parts of your life that felt like they were running on static. Virgo, you’re still in process—but this week hands you a better grip on what’s useful and what’s just noise. No need to prove your progress. Trust your pace.

Midweek, the Moon’s trine and square to Mercury may pull your attention in different directions, but that doesn’t mean your focus is broken. It means you’re recalibrating. This isn’t about perfection—it’s about presence. What you’re refining now doesn’t have to be permanent to be worthwhile. Let your decisions be flexible, but let your values stay firm. They’re your compass.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With Venus conjunct Jupiter, there’s a softness to the week—but Libra, that doesn’t mean you’re floating. You’re reckoning with something real: what you expect versus what you actually need. Let your preferences evolve. The Moon’s interactions with Venus offer a mirror, not a spotlight. You’ll see yourself more clearly if you stop performing for the people around you.

Your ruling planet in Cancer still wants connection, but it’s asking for reciprocity, not fantasy. This isn’t about being chosen—it’s about choosing right back. Let things feel a little vulnerable without rushing to resolve them. There’s support here, even if it doesn’t sound like it. Let your values speak louder than your fears. Let that be enough.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Power isn’t just about control this week, Scorpio—it’s about where you focus it. A trine between Mars and Pluto charges your instincts, but the Moon’s square on the 14th may pull focus toward old wounds or sore spots. If something stings, it’s worth asking why you still feel bound to it.

You’re being asked to shift something internal without making a show of it. Scorpio, you’re already attuned to the things people don’t say—so don’t ignore what your own silence reveals. The Moon trine on the 16th smooths the edge, but only if you’ve stopped rehearsing your armor. You can hold your ground without building a fortress. Let something be easy. Let it be over.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

With your ruling planet cozied up to Venus, Sagittarius, there’s softness to this week—but that doesn’t mean passivity. Your beliefs, values, and desires are all being highlighted. If anything feels exaggerated, it might be time to recalibrate your goals with what your body or heart actually wants, not just what sounds inspiring on paper.

You may feel pulled in multiple directions midweek. That Moon square can create internal static, especially around over-committing or trying to prove something. You’re often ahead of the curve, but this week rewards presence, not projection. Big plans don’t need to be loud to be meaningful. Return to what you trust and let that guide your next step. You’re not behind—you’re refining.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There’s traction this week, Capricorn, but it may not come from where you’re used to. A sextile between Saturn and Uranus blends structure with innovation—your preferred pace with something less predictable. That doesn’t mean throwing your whole system out. Just be open to slight course corrections that create more space than stress.

With the Moon joining your ruling planet and then sextiling it again by the weekend, you’re being asked to listen to your instincts around timing. Progress doesn’t have to be hard-won to be real. What matters is that it’s intentional. You’re not here to prove your worth through exhaustion. Not every mountain is meant to be climbed this week—some just need your presence.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

There’s an unpredictable rhythm moving through your week, Aquarius, and it’s not one you’ll want to skip. The Moon’s contact with Uranus—your ruling planet—invites unusual solutions and quick detours. You might not have full control over the route, but you do get to decide what kind of traveler you’ll be.

A sextile between Saturn and Uranus midweek steadies your sense of direction. That itch to rebel doesn’t cancel out your longer-term commitments—it can actually help you see them differently. You’re not here to repeat patterns just because they’re familiar. If you’re feeling stuck, you’re not broken. You’ve outgrown the script. Let a little disruption remind you what you’re made of.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet Neptune still sits retrograde in Aries this week, with lunar aspects stirring old questions about intuition, boundaries, and what you’ve been carrying that isn’t really yours. Pisces, you’re naturally absorbent, but not everything is yours to hold. A Moon–Neptune conjunction early in the week may bring hazy feelings—don’t rush to define them.

By the 16th, a sextile between the Moon and Neptune can offer perspective. It’s less about answers and more about sensing when you’re aligned with yourself. If something feels like it’s dissolving, let it. You’re not meant to chase the version of you that made past decisions—you’re meant to evolve. This is a soft undoing that makes room for sharper intuition to emerge.

