Who the Hell Is Stealing Giant Chicken Statues?

Crimes of epic proportions have just taken place in Tennessee and North Carolina, where two giant chicken statues were stolen, in apparently unrelated incidents.

Deputies in Alexander County, North Carolina have been investigating the disappearance of a 1,000-pound concrete chicken statue from a farm in the region. Chief Deputy Tod Jones told local paper Hickory Daily Record, that despite an inability to lay giant eggs, the statue is valued about roughly $1,100.

A member of the Alexander County sheriff’s department tells MUNCHIES that a suspect has now been brought into custody, but wouldn’t elaborate further on the potentially insidious motive of the criminal. It’s also still unclear where on earth the criminals have been housing the massive bird or how the hell a 1,000-pound chicken crossed the road.

Across the border in Portland, Tennessee, Helen’s Hot Chicken was similarly deprived of their beloved mascot, an 8-foot metal chicken named Toot, who was robbed by two men wearing camo ski masks (no, seriously).

Emmett Carter, the owner of the restaurant, is still seeking justice for Toot; she tells MUNCHIES that police currently have suspects in custody. If Toot can’t be recovered, she says she will definitely be getting a new giant chicken that she hopes will become a landmark of her community.

However, there are still so many questions left unanswered: Are the crimes related? Has the whole world gone mad? Will this be the last we’ll hear of oversized-poultry-related crimes, or will the thieves continue trying to one-up each other in a bizarre game of chicken?

We’ll update as soon as we know.