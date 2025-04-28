Why Did It Take Me Almost 10 Years To Discover That ‘Digimon World: Next Order’ Was a Thing?

Back in my youth, Digimon World was one of those games that I played for hours. Even if I didn’t understand everything that was going on. It’s one of those types of games that doesn’t do the best job of explaining, especially when you’re a young kid. That being said, it was always hilarious screwing up an evolution so badly that you’d end up with a sentient pile of poop as your new buddy. As retro game prices soar to unbelievable heights, I may need to wait for GOG to finally pick up the rights if I want to play the original game again. Until then, though? I’ll be diving into Digimon World: Next Order, a game I had no idea existed until last week.

Screenshot: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Sure, ‘Digimon World: Next Order’ Dropped on Switch in 2023, but It Was on PS4 in 2017

While I do love me some Pokémon, I’ve always been a Digimon guy at heart. Maybe it’s because they were my introduction to Barenaked Ladies, thanks to the Digimon Movie. Or it could be because their games have always been a little more ambitious. Even if they aren’t as critically well-received. Even though Digimon World: Next Order may not be exactly the same as the PS1 classic I grew up on? It’s fun enough to give me that joy I need.

Videos by VICE

I snagged a copy of this one on my Nintendo Switch, because it was on a massive sale. That’s honestly how I even discovered that this existed: painfully trudging through the Hentai sales to see what other games were available. And I stumbled across Digimon World: Next Order for $14.99. At that price, even if it wasn’t the best, I couldn’t be too upset. And so far, I’m quite liking it. Sure, it’s a lot more repetitive than I remember the original game being. But there’s no better way to get to know your new-fangled Digimon friends than making them constantly work out in the gym, right?

The battle system, while slightly confusing at first, is interesting. My Digimon will fend for themselves. But I can toss a few general skills out if I feel like stepping in. As long as I can turn one of my Rookie Digimon into Sukamon again, just like I did when I was a kid? I’ll be happy. I’ve got a lot more to discover in this world, but this is more of a PSA for folks itching for more Digimon World. Apparently, the franchise we’ve known and loved is still alive and kicking.