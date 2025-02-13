‘Digimon World’, One of the Best PS1 Games of All Time, Is Blowing Up on GOG’s New Dreamlist

GOG recently debuted a new feature, simply called Dreamlist. This community-driven list allows users to vote for any game from any console, and GOG will see what they can do to preserve it in one way or another. Recently, the return of Dino Crisis on any console beyond the PlayStation 1 was a major move in the right direction. And it seems that the PlayStation 1 still has many games players would love to see brought back to life. One in particular is climbing up the charts, and it’s not one that most players would expect. Digimon World.

Play video Video by World of Longplays on YouTube Video by World of Longplays on YouTube

It Seems That Digimon Really Are the Champions, if The Demand for ‘Digimon World’ Has Anything To Say About It

Digimon World was one of those games that we likely all played, yet had no idea what we were doing. At a time when Pokemon was confined to 2D sprites and handhelds, the idea of a fully 3D monster-taming adventure was unheard of. While I can’t recall much of my Digimon World experience beyond my digital pals occasionally evolving into walking piles of poop, it seems that this entry in the franchise is very nostalgic for many players.

Videos by VICE

So nostalgic, even, that it has almost 26,000 upvotes on GOG’s Dreamlist feature. Prominently featured on the front page, Digimon World is one of the most popular entries on the list. Hanging out behind games like Silent Hill and Freelancer in a comfortable position. And I would love a chance to dive back into this one without needing to resort to emulation. Maybe a bit of refinement to hack away at some of the rougher edges, but give us that same experience we had when we were kids.

Now that I’m old enough to actually know what I’m doing? I would be very interested in diving back into Digimon World myself. Trying to find a secondhand copy is wildly expensive. So, if I could play it on PC with some additional bells and whistles? I’ll be there on day one. But at the same time, if GOG could get to work on getting the rights to Jade Cocoon, I’d be eternally grateful. Thanks in advance!