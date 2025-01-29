Thanks to GOG, PC Players Can Enjoy Both ‘Dino Crisis’ Games -- And There’s an Even Bigger and Better Announcement!

Nothing like great news to start the day! GOG.com, for those who don’t know, is a digital storefront fighting to preserve video games that the games industry struggles to make available to all players! Before I get into the game preservation spiel, I’ll give y’all what you want off the top. Yes, GOG has made both Dino Crisis games available for PC players (here, you heathens)! For $16.99, that’s a steal for two exceptional, classic survival horror games! (Capcom, I’m still waiting on the reboot announcement.)

But, as anyone who knows me by now should know, I try to be a fella of many (hopefully pleasant) surprises! So, in addition to GOG effectively bringing back Dino Crisis — among many other classic titles you can browse — the GOG team is also rolling out “GOG Dreamlist“!

Basically, GOG Dreamlist is a way you can save your favorite older games. “It’s a place where your memories meet action. You tell us what matters, and we work to make it happen. Each vote is a spark that inspires publishers to act. With the brand new design, it’s easier than ever to champion your favorites and make sure your voice is heard – because we believe that together, we can keep the classics alive. So now, from here, we ask: take a stand. Cast your votes. Share your memories,” the team states!

gog is here to change the game — for PC players and beyond

It’s easy to be pessimistic about the future of this beautiful, crazy hobby we love so much. Console gaming is in a difficult spot with an uncertain future. Gaming hardware — from PCs to consoles and everything in between — is likely to skyrocket due to incoming tariffs. We keep losing passionate developers left and right with AI threatening to negatively change the games industry. Who can look at everything going on and dare to feel anything resembling hope?

But, that’s why GOG.com exists. To preserve the interactive art that’s pulled many of us through life’s most difficult challenges. It’s why developers keep fighting to stay in an industry that insists they’re meaningless, expendable parts of a machine meant to analyze and react to “profitable” trends. Why VICE Games always highlights as many “smaller” creators and games as possible.

Because this medium fucking matters. To me, to the team I’m honored to represent day in and day out, to the wonderful folks at GOG who are always fighting in the background, to the developers who commit their time, skills, and lives to this. No matter how hard the battle ahead is to keep video games creative and available no matter how “old” they are — it’s a cause worth fighting for.