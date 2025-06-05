‘Why Not Bear It All’: All-American Rejects Frontman Tyson Ritter Just Joined OnlyFans

In a move that is sure to get elder millennials everywhere sweating, Tyson Ritter, frontman for The All-American Rejects, has a “Dirty Little Secret…” he just joined OnlyFans. The rock singer unveiled the new platform on Tuesday, ahead of the band’s next single, “Easy Come Easy Go,” which will be dropping on June 5th.

Now, if you subscribe, don’t expect to find Ritter hanging hog. I know because I checked. Rather, you’ll be treated to some steamy shower pics, and one where he has something in his mouth that I cannot fully make out, but am not yet convinced isn’t some type of sex toy.

“This new record from the Rejects is something close to the bone for me lyrically, so why not bear it all,” Ritter said of the decision to launch an OnlyFans page. “Get a taste of full frontal rock ‘n’ roll. Looking at you, Bert Reynolds.”

According to a press release, “Fans of the iconic band can subscribe to Ritter’s page for free to access the exclusive content. The musician has also promised a behind-the-scenes look at his life and songwriting, cameos from his bandmates, giveaways and a backstage pass to The All-American Rejects’ upcoming tour with The Jonas Brothers.”

Additionaly, Ritter will be using the platform to drop an alternate version of the band’s new single, with the titled changed to “Easy Cum Easy Go.” You can find Tyson Ritter on OnlyFans here: https://onlyfans.com/theallamericanrejects

On one hand, music artists and celebrities joining OnlyFans always feels kind of gimmicky, but also, maybe we need to reframe our perspective on what’s actually a “gimmick.” Through this, AAR fans are able to get closer access to the band without as much red tape, and the band is able to be more authentically themselves and not have to self-censor for the sake of some decency guidelines policed by an algorithm on a server in a warehouse somewhere in Silicon Valley. So, honestly, more power to Ritter and the guys for doing something different in the marketing space.

The All-American Rejects On Tour

The All-American Rejects have been making headlines lately for their House Party tour, which recently led to police shutting down one of their shows on a college campus. Next up, they will also be opening for The Jonas Brothers’ 20th anniversary JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour, set to kick off this Fall.

