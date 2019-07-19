Here’s the First Trailer for ‘The Witcher’ Netflix Show

Netflix revealed the trailer for The Witcher today at the San Diego Comic Con. At the end of a panel with the showrunner and its stars, Netflix dropped a two minute teaser that’s full of monsters, magic, and blood.

The Witcher is based on a series of fantasy novels written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The books follow the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a mutant specially bred to hunt monsters in a medieval world. The books were the basis for The Witcher series of video games which popularized the series in America.

This isn’t the first time the series has been filmed. Polish studios adapted the books into both a movie and television show in 2001 and 2002. Netflix’s take on the franchise is set to premier in 2019.