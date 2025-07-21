Would You Rather Date Someone Rich and Boring or Broke and Magical?

It’s the romantic version of would-you-rather, and no one agrees: would you rather be emotionally fulfilled and financially stressed, or comfortably bored for the rest of your life?

Tawkify recently asked 1,000 Americans to choose between a “rich and boring” partner or one who was “broke and magical,” and the country split almost straight down the middle. Fifty-four percent said they’d take love over money. The other 46% wanted financial security, even if it meant watching paint dry with their significant other every night.

The survey found millennials were the most willing to gamble on love, with nearly 60% choosing magic over money. Gen Z wasn’t far behind at 54%. Gen X, however, voted with their 401(k): most of them would pick the boring millionaire. And frankly, who can blame them? They’ve lived through recessions, a pandemic, and a dating culture that has undergone significant changes over the years. They’re tired.

Still, for a generation raised on rom-coms and economic instability, the fantasy of a passionate but penniless love story hasn’t totally died. Women were slightly more likely than men to stick it out with a broke-but-magical partner. But for both genders, the reality of shared bills often overpowered the dream. Nearly 70% of Americans admitted to staying in a relationship longer than they should have due to financial reasons.

It’s not just about love versus money. Height still mattered more than some would admit: 28% said it was a dealbreaker, especially among women. One in three Americans said they’d consider getting back with a rich ex. And while many claim they’d marry for love, nearly half said they wouldn’t date someone without a job, no matter how strong the connection.

But love isn’t always logical. Thirty-eight percent said they’d take back an ex because the sex was good. Others said it was about comfort, familiarity, or just hoping things would be different the second time around. (Spoiler: they usually aren’t.)

So, would you rather laugh till you cry with someone who can’t afford a couch—or spend your days in a luxury condo with someone who makes you wish you were alone? Most of us want both: the spark and the security, the magic and the mortgage.

However, when forced to choose, Americans still lean slightly toward the broken and magical, until the rent’s due.