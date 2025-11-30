Creative Plans for Chris Jericho’s WWE Return Reportedly Revealed

A WWE return may be on the horizon for Chris Jericho.

The wrestling legend is in a contract year with All Elite Wrestling but he might be scouting options elsewhere. According to a new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jericho was offered a retirement tour deal with the WWE. More and more stars are getting ready to hang up their boots, following in the footsteps of John Cena. AJ Styles previously said that 2026 will likely be his final year competing.

“As noted many times, this one is a Jericho decision and all hints are in the WWE direction,” said veteran wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer. “I know that WWE has offered him a retirement storyline, and those in WWE have said that’s what they’d be interested in. Others expect him to be there early next year, but nothing is confirmed.”

Tony Khan Hopes to keep Chris Jericho in AEW

One man looking to keep Jericho in AEW is AEW President Tony Khan. He’s always spoken highly of the former AEW World Champion, including during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

“I absolutely hope we’ll get Chris back in. A star like Chris Jericho, you negotiate a certain number of dates,” Khan said. “Chris has always been really great about being one of those wrestlers in AEW that when he’s in, he’s all the way in.”

Jericho has been with AEW since its inception in 2019. His last televised appearance was in April when he imploded The Learning Tree, leaving Bryan Keith and Big Bill to fend for themselves. He has not wrestled in WWE since the 2018 men’s Royal Rumble.

During the Survivor Series post-show on Saturday, fans chanted ‘Y2J’ at Chief Content Officer Triple H which he blatantly ignored. Earlier this year, Jericho admitted he “wouldn’t be opposed” to returning to WWE.

