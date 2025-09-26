AJ Styles Reveals When He’ll Retire From WWE

WWE Superstar AJ Styles is officially preparing to retire from in-ring competition in 2026.

The wrestling legend whose career has spanned decades in Japan, Ring of Honor, TNA/Impact, and now WWE, is rumored to have less than a year left on his current contract. While promoting WWE’s upcoming Supershow tour in Japan, Styles hinted that those might be his last appearances in Japan.

“I’m really excited. This will probably be my last fight in Japan, so I’m really looking forward to it. I’m planning to retire soon, so I may not come back to Japan before I retire,” Styles told Tokyo Sports (via translation).

AJ Styles’ Retirement Plans

As for when exactly he is looking to retire, the details are “undecided” according to the 48-year-old. One of his greatest rivals, John Cena, is currently on his wrestling retirement tour, so perhaps Styles isn’t looking to take away from his efforts. Nevertheless, those two will meet one last time at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth PLE.

“I will probably appear at WrestleMania, but it’s not confirmed yet. The details are still undecided, but I will definitely retire within the next year,” Styles explained. “I don’t want to show my fans a side of me that isn’t AJ Styles. That’s the main reason. I’ve decided to retire before my body can no longer move.”

There’s been a ton of internet speculation about Styles’ status in WWE and whether or not he could appear in AEW in the near future. According to Styles, he’s looking to remain with WWE.

“I haven’t decided yet, but I think I’ll probably work for WWE. It might be good to train young wrestlers to be worthy of being on the main roster, but I don’t know yet.”

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on AJ Styles and his wrestling retirement plans.