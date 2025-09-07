Chris Jericho “Wouldn’t Be Opposed” to WWE Return

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho is finally responding to the rumors he’ll be returning to WWE.

The former AEW World Champion has taken a sabbatical from AEW television, despite mentoring Big Bill and Bryan Keith. While The Learning Tree may have run its course, the two men are making waves in the men’s division. Just last night, they called out a former champion on the verge of return.

Jericho has been a major part of AEW since its inception. He signed an extension with the company in late 2022. According to reports his current contract isn’t expected to expire until the end of 2025, which Jericho hinted in an interview with The Daily Mail.



“The best thing that could happen in wrestling is AEW, and the fact that there’s two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys,” he said. “It makes it better for the fans and everybody in between. So I’m not going anywhere for a while.”

As for a WWE return in the future? It’s something he’s not taking completely off the table.

“I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it; we’ll just have to see what happens. But the best thing that could happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting.”

Of course, if he did return, he’d re-join the likes of Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, CM Punk, Ricky Saints and Ethan Page. Plus, AJ Lee who just returned from a 10-year retirement.

Tony Khan Gives Chris Jericho High Praise

While Jericho remains a polarizing figure amongst wrestling fans, one person that has admiration for him is AEW President Tony Khan.

“I would never be where I am in AEW without Chris Jericho, nor would we be in a position where I could have bought ROH,” Khan said on the Death Before Dishonor conference call. “I’ve very grateful to Chris. I think the world of Chris and I would love to have Chris back.

He’s been a great star for us since the very beginning of AEW and ROH as well. If and when the time presents itself, hopefully, I would love to have Chris back. I think the world of him and Chris Jericho is always in the highest of standing with me, AEW, and ROH. He has been a great ambassador, leader, and friend to all of us. Chris Jericho is a huge part of our company here.”

Stay tuned to VICE for news on Chris Jericho and his wrestling future.