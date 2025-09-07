AEW Teases Eddie Kingston’s Return

Eddie Kingston is finally on the way back to AEW.

On AEW Collision Big Bill directly called out Kingston in a backstage segment alongside Bryan Keith. He drew parallels between his own roots in the tri-state with that of Kingston. The New York born wrestler has been away from the ring for over a year due to a leg injury. In May, he explained that he still wasn’t ready to return after tearing his ACL and meniscus and fracturing his tibia. At the time, he stated he’d been in the ring running ropes and doing physical therapy.

“Everything takes time. I’m not cleared yet. I feel, because I’ve done practice, sparring matches, I feel like I can go right now, but again I’m not [medically cleared],” Kingston recently told Cezar Bononi. “I went to PT, they said, ‘Oh, your strength went down,’ because I’ve been doing more agility stuff.”

It’s no secret that as you get older, your body can take longer to heal from certain injuries. Given the severity of Kingston’s, while frustrating, the road to his rehabilitation is naturally just more difficult. At the time, he still had six PT sessions he wanted to clear. “My job right now is to be ready for when it’s time. You never know when that call is, then the guy who books the show has to book a fight. People have to say yes. It’s not just me being ready to rock and roll.”

While Big Bill name dropping ‘The Mad King’ is shocking, it’s worth noting that, at this time, nothing is official.

It’s hard to imagine AEW would want to spoil a return as big as Kingston’s this way. However, with AJ Lee returning to WWE and seemingly wrestling at Wrestlepalooza the same night as All Out, perhaps it’s enough to get additional pay-per-view buys.

Stay tuned to VICE for the latest on Eddie Kingston and his return to AEW.