’WWE SmackDown’ (11/14/25) Results: Zack Ryder Returns

It’s the end of another week which means it’s time to tune in for WWE SmackDown. Tonight’s show has some pretty big shoes to fill after this week’s WWE Raw, but expect to see more developments heading into Survivor Series: WarGames next weekend.



Keep reading for this week’s WWE SmackDown results…

Charlotte Flair backs out of WarGames?

It looks like there might be trouble in paradise for the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. After Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss lost the belts to the Kabuki Warriors, it was implied they’d be part of this year’s WarGames match. Well, Flair has made it clear she’s not going to be part of the match due to her long history with Rhea Ripley.



Jey uso vs. the miz — the last time is now first round match

The first SmackDown match in the tournament to crown John Cena’s final opponent was Jey vs. Miz. Miz has been scratching and clawing at the opportunity to face Cena one last time and now that he’s champion again, it only makes sense he’d want a piece of the pie. The only thing in his way? A determined Jey Uso. After a string of losses, Jey is struggling to see where he fits in. A win here not only helps him gain back some of that confidence, but being part of Cena’s last match would be an incredible accolade. Jey defeated Miz with a Uso Splash to advance.

The Return of Zack Ryder

After being released from WWE during the pandemic, Zack Ryder is back. He’s made success for himself on the indies, even appearing in AEW several times, but he’s been adamant about returning to WWE. He first popped up on WWE NXT weeks back as Matt Cardona but not the main roster. As expected, he returned under the Zack Ryder moniker.

He was revealed as LA Knight’s mystery opponent in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament. It makes sense given Ryder’s past with Cena but it’s unclear if he’s officially re-signed with the company or not. Unfortunately for Ryder, he was not able to pick up the win in tonight’s match.

Drew McIntyre is back… already?

.@DMcIntyreWWE is The Vision's fourth man…



WarGames is about to go CRAZY 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z7ajqzdEGg — WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2025

Earlier in the night the main event was scheduled. Cody Rhodes would defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Bronson Reed of The Vision. Reed spent the whole night boasting about how he’d put Rhodes down, but failed to do so in the match. Rhodes retained due to interference from Bron Breakker and Logan Paul, resulting in Reed’s disqualification. Post-match, Drew McIntyre returned from apparent “suspension,” taking out both the Usos and Rhodes.



