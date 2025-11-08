’WWE SmackDown’ Results (11/07/25): Drew McIntyre Is Suspended?!

It’s time for another week of WWE SmackDown shenanigans. This week, WWE is live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Champions Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to speak following their wins at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Keep reading for everything you missed on this week’s WWE SmackDown…

What’s Next for Cody Rhodes?

The Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, is officially putting Drew McIntyre behind him. He doesn’t know what’s next for him which is why he decided he will sit in the crowd with the fans tonight to spectate — and gauge his competition. Well, one WWE star isn’t going to let that happen. Aleister Black and Zelina make their way to the ring where Black calls his shot. Rhodes doesn’t mind taking care of business right then and there, but it’s revealed by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis that they will face each other in the main event tonight.

A Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair Tease?

When Cargill arrived in WWE one of her first backstage segments included a stare down with none other than Charlotte Flair. A lot has changed since then, and we’ve still never gotten that singles match. Well, now Flair is back on top as one of the biggest babyfaces WWE has, so it’s got to be coming sooner than later. Cargill made her way to the ring to discuss beating Tiffany Stratton, and calling herself “that b—ch.” She kept it short and sweet, which to me is the right call. Less talking, more beating girls up.

As she made her way up the ramp, she came face-to-face with Flair and Alexa Bliss. We then find out that Cargill will face B-Fab on next week’s SmackDown.

A Double Champion is Crowned

Giulia is here to defend the Women’s U.S. Championship against Chelsea Green. The Canadian was the inaugural U.S. Champion, but now she looks to add another belt to her collection. She and NXT’s Ethan Page recently captured the Mixed Tag Titles in AAA. Page was in the crowd for this match to cheer his tag team partner on. Green made quick work of Giulia, cheating to win by using the ropes to her advantage. The match lasted two minutes.

It’s really an unfortunate scenario for Giulia. One of the best wrestlers on the roster losing her title in two minutes? It feels like they’ve completely given up on her. I hope that’s not true and there’s something better coming for her now, but it seems like people struggled to really get behind her for some reason.

Why is Ilja Dragunov Ignoring Ciampa?

Dragunov is back this week with another title defense like the defending champion that he is. As always it’s an open challenge so anyone in the locker room is welcome to face him in the ring. Well, for the second week in a row, he’s ducked Tommaso Ciampa.

Last week, Nathan Frazer was given the match over him. An understandably frustrated Ciampa now has to watch his tag team partner Johnny Gargano get the opportunity he feels he deserves.

Dragunov retained after interference from Candice LeRae. He hit the H-Bomb to Gargano for the pin. I’m really interested in finding out the point of Dragunov denying Ciampa of a title shot if 1. It’s open to the whole locker room and 2. Dragunov is one of the best wrestlers in the world. Why would he be bothered by Ciampa of all people?

Aldis Suspends Drew McIntyre from WWE SmackDown

The main event was going just fine until Drew McIntyre showed up. I guess he didn’t take too kindly to Rhodes saying he’s left him in the rear view. He Claymore’s the referee and starts beating on Rhodes when Black breaks things up attempting to continue the match and win the title.

Out comes Damian Priest — who has his own issues with Black — to save Rhodes. He momentarily lays out the two men but, unfortunately, the two-on-one assault soon begins. Out comes Aldis who tells McIntyre that he’s officially suspended.

