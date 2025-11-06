Cody Rhodes Explains Why Next WWE Contract Will ‘Probably’ Be His Last

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is igniting the internet with retirement talks following a recent podcast appearance.



Rhodes isn’t the only WWE wrestler ready to hang up their boots. John Cena will wrap up his retirement tour next month in Washington D.C., while AJ Styles looks to embark on his own in 2026. CM Punk has also shared how he feels his time in wrestling is coming to a close as well.

Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 following his AEW contract expiring. The move shocked the wrestling world and he coined the phrase “Finish the Story.” Well, he did finish the story at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, so how much longer does he plan on wrestling? According to the 40-year-old, he’s much closer to the end than expected.

“The next contract I sign with WWE is probably going to be my last, and finish my days with WWE,” Rhodes said on the All the Smoke podcast. “It’s the house that built me, and it’s the house that brought me back.”

Why Cody Rhodes is Ready to Retire

Earlier this year Rhodes and his wife, Brandi, welcomed their second child — another baby girl. With his hands full at home, it’s no wonder he’s looking to be a more present figure in their lives while he still can.

“You can only go so long. And I think I know my number, where I’d like to get with this,” Rhodes explained. “I was lucky that my dad, who I thought was the best dad ever, he was out of the game. He was in it as a producer and in it as a creator, pop in here as an old man wrestler every now and then — but he was out of the game. So he was No. 1 Dad. At every game, he coached our football team. He’s known in Cobb County as ‘Coach’ more than ‘the American Dream.’ I’d like to make it by the time I hit that age that I’m not gone that often or I can’t really walk around that much.”

