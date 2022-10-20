First Blood, Now Floods: These Farmers Are Battling Bandits and Climate Change

Joy, a 27-year-old mother of four, lives in a village in Gwer West in Benue, known as Nigeria’s food basket. She and her husband cultivated rice, which they sold for distribution across the country. It should have been a simple arrangement, but it wasn’t.

LAGOS, Nigeria – Chia Joy often had to wake before sunrise to make the journey to her rice farm under cover of darkness with her husband, Persoo. Sometimes, she needed to go in the dead of night.

Early one morning in June this year, despite their caution, Joy and Persoo ran out of luck when a group of herders armed with guns and cutlasses invaded nearby farms. The couple fled their land, leaving their freshly planted yam and maize to die. They stayed away in another village until the end of July for their safety, but they were forced to return to plant rice, their major crop, under threat of immense danger.

The worsening security situation in Nigeria’s north – where armed herders, commonly referred to as bandits, have been battling farmers for increasingly scarce agricultural resources – meant every trip to her two-acre farm, taken by public transport, was fraught with danger. The bandits are responsible for thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of people in the past decade.

The couple were running massive losses, between 250,000-300,000 naira (£507-£608) a year since 2018, because they were unable to work the farm normally, but still they trudged on, regularly shuttling the 54 kilometres between Makurdi, the state’s capital, and Gwer West.

“We could not enter our farm boldly because if [the herders] caught you, it would not be funny. They destroy everything, everything we planted,” Joy told VICE World News.

“I am just confused right now, I don’t even know what to do,” Joy, who is traumatised by their loss, told VICE World News. She and the children are staying with her sister-in-law while her husband travels to look for work.

Climate change has caused rapid desertification in Nigeria, a rise in sea level and drought. As global temperatures continue to increase, all of these are expected to increase exponentially, and the farmers’ plight will worsen.

The poor security situation had curtailed farmers' capacity to produce food, causing food shortages and a spike in prices across the country, which have risen by more than 40 percent. Now, the floods have wiped everything away.

The flooding across Nigeria has killed 603 and displaced 1.4 million people, the worst in a decade, and has impacted 33 out of 36 states. In addition to the human toll, the floods have exacerbated the already shaky supply of food across the country of 206 million.

This was until four weeks ago, when their farm was hit with flood waters. Now, there is nothing left.

The scale of the flooding disaster in Nigeria is mind-boggling. One-third of Africa’s most populous country is still underwater since the floods started in September, and the numbers of the dead and displaced continue to climb. In a single incident, a boat capsized while passengers were fleeing floodwater, killing at least 76 people in Anambra, in the south-east of the country.

The gangs of “bandits”, men from multiple, amorphous terrorist groups, and jihadist sects operating across the country’s northern region, have killed 60,000 people in the past 10 years, according to the Centre for Democracy and Development. In the South, thousands of people have similarly lost their lives in attacks in the past decade.

The climate crisis is compounding the precarious security situation in the north and Middle Belt regions of the country.

The floods have compounded Nigeria’s ailing economy, and billions of dollars are expected to be wiped off the steeply declining naira. The currency has lost 94.87 percent of its value over the past five years, and four out of every ten Nigerians live beneath the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

Over 82,000 houses are believed to have been completely destroyed, along with 110,000 hectares of farmlands. Hundreds of communities across a dozen states have been cut off by floodwater for weeks, and are now completely inaccessible and without electricity and fuel.

Resources that the herders and farmers rely on have depleted in recent years due to expanding urbanisation and climate change, and the conflict has morphed into a more complicated cycle of violence between farmers and armed herders across the north of Nigeria.

Local communities in Kaduna, Kastina, Zamfara and other states have resorted to paying “taxes” to the terrorists, sometimes amounting to tens of millions of naira, to work on their farm and harvest their crops in peace.

Kwaghna Jerry does not have the luxury of security either. He operates a registered 20-acre farm growing rice and yams, in Gwer and is forced to live 60 kilometres away in Makurdi for safety.

On New Year Day in 2018, he went to harvest the crops he’d threshed the previous day when he realised all his farm equipment had been destroyed overnight.

“You cannot imagine how I feel, going to the farm to harvest and see that sight,” Jerry, 34, told VICE World News.

Five years down the line, nothing has changed. The destruction keeps spinning and blood continues to flow.

Speaking to VICE World News on Tuesday immediately upon returning from his farm where he had gone for inspection, he said he saw three dead bodies of farmers close to his land.