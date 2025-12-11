Pokemon GO Announces Holiday Part 1 Event, Here’s What It Includes

One of the most highly anticipated events of the year in Pokemon GO is none other than the Holiday event, full of festive winter celebrations. With Pokemon GO now having entered the event lineup for December 2025, the Holiday Part 1 2025 event has now been revealed. If you’re wondering which Pokemon, costumes, and bonuses will be up for grabs, all relevant information has been summarized below.

Pokemon GO Holiday Part 1 2025 Event Features & Rewards

The Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO has been announced to kick off on December 18, 2025, at 10 AM local time, and will run until December 24, 2025, at 10 AM local time. There are some special event bonuses that players can make the most of to gain additional resources, Pokemon, and XP. Many of these rewards are related/linked to the GO Pass tracks.

All Event Bonuses During Pokemon GO’s Holiday Part 1 2025

Increased chance to hatch Shiny Pichu wearing a festive hat and Shiny Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon from 7 km Eggs.

2x XP from sending Gifts.

2x Stardust from opening Gifts.

Additional items may be rewarded from opening Gifts.

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.

50% more XP for winning Raid Battles.

2x XP from catching Pokemon.

There are also a wide variety of Pokemon available during the event, which includes several new costumed variants.

Pokemon How to Obtain Shiny Possibility? Winter Attire Sudowoodo Wild encounters (rare encounter)

Three-Star Raids Yes Winter Attire Charjabug Wild encounters (rare encounter)

Three-Star Raids Yes Winter Attire Vikavolt Evolve Winter Attire Charjabug No Swinub Wild encounters Yes Snorunt Wild encounters Yes Spheal Wild encounters Yes Festive Hat Pichu Eggs

Wild encounters Yes Smoochum Wild encounters Yes Holiday Cubchoo Wild encounters Yes Cryogonal Wild encounters Yes Snom Wild encounters No Hisuian Avalugg Three-Star Raids Yes

Lastly, there will be additional holiday-themed avatar items added during the event. These items will also continue to be available after the Holiday Part 1 event ends.