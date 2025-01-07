Xzibit Reveals The ‘Wild’ Day He Once Had on Tour with Big Pun

Xzibit recently spent some time reminiscing about his old friend Big Pun, and the rapper revealed that the two of them once had a wild day that ended in a tour bus shooting. In a new interview with Bootleg Kev, X was asked to share a story about his time touring with Big Pun and Terror Squad, and the Pimp My Ride host did not disappoint.

Recounting a time when he joined Pun on a promotional tour, X explained that the insane day started when Pun’s bus broke down while on the way to a show in Michigan. “I knew the day was going to get wild,” X said. “But I had no idea how far things would spiral.”

After the bus broke down, X remembered, Pun’s crew wanted to get to their hotel, so they called for a car. “This old-school guy with a Jheri curl pulls up in a limousine,” X recalled. “He steps out with an attitude, clearly unhappy with the situation… He starts shouting, ‘All you can’t get in my car!”

At this point, Pun’s crew began to surround the car. “It was like watching a silent movie,” X said with a laugh. “The guy’s running around the car while the entire crew chases him. It was chaos, but hilarious.”

Eventually, everyone made it to the show, but things only got worse. One of Pun’s Terror Squad crew members, Boobie the Boxer, began arguing with someone in the front row. “Then someone throws something, and suddenly a fight breaks out,” X said. “The fight moves onto the stage, and in the middle of it all, someone pulls a gun out of a briefcase and fires into the air. Bow!”

The crowd, understandably, erupted into panic, sending the X, Pun, and their collective crews running for the buses where police were already waiting for them. “The guy with the gun tosses it into a dumpster, but there’s no trash inside, so it just clanks,” X remembered. “The cops shine their flashlights, and there it is. Next thing you know, we’re all in cuffs.”

Finally, when the crews got back to their hotel, they discovered that a group of people who’d attended the show were looking for them, and it wasn’t for friendly reasons. “We had to pull off a covert operation to get everyone back on the bus,” X recalled. “They even shot at the buses. It was insane—never a dull moment.”