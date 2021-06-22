5 Days Inside Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

Now as American troops are set to leave Afghanistan within a month , many Afghans fear the Taliban will return to its old ways, restricting women’s rights and ruling society under extreme interpretations of Islamic Shariah law. When asked about this, Commander Khatab quickly evaded the question.

Life under the Taliban

Six months later, on the eve of U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration, we were invited back to Wardak to spend three days with the Taliban, and it was clear the security situation had deteriorated. The insurgent group had escalated their nationwide campaign to take over large swaths of the country in an effort to take back power by force. It’s estimated that the group now controls or contests more than 50 percent of the country, with over 70 districts fully held by the group. And that number is only growing by the week.