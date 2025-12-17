Title Change Caused by Botched Finish on WWE NXT Not Planned (Report)

On Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, Blake Monroe defended her Women’s North American Championship against Thea Hail. But Hail winning the title was reportedly not the plan.

Monroe appeared to be winded at one point during the match and Hail didn’t allow adequate time for her to recover before pinning. She went for her backwards drop off the ropes into the pin; Monroe was only able to lift her hand late. There was a stunned silence in the room as Monroe’s theme music briefly played. The moment shocked both Hail and the referee who sold it as best as they could. With NXT taping the next two episodes tonight because of the holidays, it doesn’t give them very much time to conceive a new plan.

In a backstage segment following the match, Monroe confronts Hail, demanding a rematch. Monroe claims she never lost the match and the referee needs to be fined. Taking to her X account, Monroe wrote, “Not the first time I’ve been screwed.”

Believed in herself, and the world rewarded her! 🙌@theahail_wwe is the new Women's North American Champion, and it could possibly be the worst day of @BlakeMonroeWWE's life…@JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/d5LSlbmqKW — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2025

BACKSTAGE REACTION TO THEA HAIL BEATING BLAKE MONROE ON WWE NXT

Fightful Select and PWInsider confirmed that Hail winning was not the plan at all. While WWE sources that spoke to PWInsider say that the referee had no choice but to treat it as legitimate as he’s instructed to do, Fightful Select reports there’s a “scramble” backstage to fix the situation. Monroe won the championship at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc from Zaria, filling in as the replacement for Sol Ruca. This was only her second defense since winning in October. A 27-year-old Monroe signed with WWE over the summer after her AEW departure. Though not planned, it is Hail’s first championship in her wrestling career.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on whether or not Monroe reclaims the championship in these next episodes.