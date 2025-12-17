Perry Farrell and Jane’s Addiction Issue Statements Apologizing and ‘Resolving’ Differences

Perry Farrell and Jane’s Addiction each issued public apologies to each other, the first since the singer fought with Dave Navarro on stage at a show in Boston last September that ultimately caused the band to break up.

In a statement issued on his social media platforms addressed to Boston and around the world, Farrell took responsibility for the incident. He said that upon reflecting on the incident, “[I] know I didn’t handle myself the way I should have. I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show.”

Farrell then wrote that his “aim has always been to give our audience the best possible show, something real, honest and positive. In Boston, we fell short of that, and I’m very truly sorry to everyone who was impacted.”

As for Jane’s, the band said in a statement it regretted making “inaccurate statements about Perry’s mental health.” Each statement concluded that the band is no more. They also said they’re looking forward to the future.

Why Jane’s Addiction and Perry Farrell Are Apologizing in the First Place

For those of you who may not remember, Jane’s Addiction kicked off its first tour with the four original band members (Farrell, Navarro, bassist Eric Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins) for the first time in over a decade. After a series of inconsistent performances, things came to a head on September 13, 2024. While performing at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion, Farrell angrily shoved and punched Navarro during “Ocean Size”.

Consequently, on September 15, the band announced they were canceling the tour. In July 2025, the three non-Farrell band members sued Farrell for $10 million for losses related to the canceled tour dates. In turn, Farrell countersued the trio, blaming them for the conflict.

“The Band can no longer function as a result of the Defendant’s conduct, including his sudden, violent outbursts and demonstrated inability to serve as the Band’s frontman and vocalist,” the band’s complaint stated at the time. “The physical, emotional, and financial harms Defendant has wrought have deeply impacted the Plaintiffs, their families, and their loved ones. It is time for Defendant to face the consequences of his actions and be held accountable.”

Jane’s Addiction formed in Los Angeles in 1985, becoming the forefathers of the alternative rock movement. With their fusion of metal, punk, funk, and psych rock, and a combustible on-stage presence, Jane’s quickly became one of the most important bands of its time. As part of the band’s first of several breakups in 1991, Farrell put together the Lollapalooza tour as a farewell celebration of the band’s legacy, which wasn’t without its problems.