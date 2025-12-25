You Can Dress ‘Skelly’ Up Like a Ken Doll All Year Long

Skelly might be a 12-foot-tall tower of plastic bones, but he’s a one-trick pony. Home Depot only sells the gigantic decoration in advance of Halloween each year, but those who buy it also buy into a kind of social currency.

People go wild for Skelly. The big problem is that for the other 11 months of the year, he takes up storage space. There’s a spot I stumbled around that sells Skelly-sized costumes for different holidays throughout the year, though.

Saint Patrick’s Day? Independence Day? Christmas? Suddenly, it just became easier to justify spending $300 on a plastic skeleton.

the whole Skelly family

Ever since Home Depot introduced him back in 2020 in the thick of the COVID pandemic lockdowns, Skelly has been a Halloween staple. He has posable limbs and “LCD eyes,” which is fancy talk for saying you can set his eyes to different levels of freaky—mostly just color changes.

You can’t buy any of the Skellys right now, since they’re a seasonal item. Different season, not the holiday one. But if you have a Skelly from past Halloweens just hanging around, you could dress him up for future holidays.

You can add a leprechaun hat for Saint Patrick’s Day, or dress him up like Uncle Sam (with a white beard, too) for July Fourth, or swaddle him in the costume of a pilgrim for Thanksgiving. If you can get more use out of Skelly, it might get you out of the dog house for spending so much on a giant lawn decoration in the first place.

Skelly’s grown an entire family since 2020, including Skelly Dog, Skelly Cat, and Skelly Dog that’s sitting, which counts as a whole different Skelly, according to Home Depot, but whatever. New for 2025, there’s also Ultra Skelly, which is a shorter version (6.5 feet) with more tech packed into its bare bones.