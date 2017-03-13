Yoenis Céspedes’ Life on the Ranch

Yoenis Céspedes remains a bit of a mystery outside of baseball, despite being one of the most impactful players for the New York Mets. Widely known for crushing balls to the moon and riding into spring training in what seemed to be a never-ending stable of sports cars, the Cuban national’s antics have helped him become known as one of baseball’s flashiest characters. The reality is quite the opposite: Céspedes is a hardworking, humble cowboy who values the peace and simplicity that comes with working the land. We spent a day on the ranch with Yoenis Céspedes to see where the man with the $110 million contract lives out his surprising off-field dreams.

