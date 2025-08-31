Yooka-Replaylee Gets a Release Date—and a Discount for Original Owners

In case you couldn’t tell, I’m very ready to dive back into the world of Yooka-Laylee.

I’m still trying to fill the Banjo-Kazooie-sized hole in my heart. And since Microsoft refuses to do anything substantial with Rare, I made do with what turned out to be a solid version of the collectathon from many people who once worked at the legendary company (Rare, not Microsoft).

Fortunately, I’m getting a chance to relive that game all over again with a fresh coat of paint and quality of life updates. And I won’t have to wait too much longer to get into it.

yooka-replaylee is coming soon

On October 9, 2025, Yooka-Replaylee will hit consoles. And per the press release, what’s even more surprising is that Playtonic is doing the thing we’ve been screaming about for years.

“The long-awaited indie love letter to golden age collectathon platformers will be available digitally across all platforms for $29.99 USD (SRP). A physical edition will also be released at retail for $49.99 SRP USD (SRP), with pre-orders now live. The physical edition will include a selection of goodies exclusively for retail.

Already own the original Yooka-Laylee? As a thank-you to long-time fans, players who

own the original game on a given platform, will automatically receive 30% off when

purchasing Yooka-Replaylee on that same platform (e.g., Nintendo Switch → Nintendo

Switch 2, PlayStation → PlayStation 5, Xbox One → Xbox Series X/S, etc).”

Did you catch that? The digital edition actually costs less than the physical one. Significantly less, too. Now, I’ll be going for the physical edition because I have to operate with some level of consistency here.

Even though digital buyers come out of this with a 30 percent discount if they’re purchasing the game on the console where they originally bought the game, it’s about the principle. Buy physical games. Before someone hits a switch and none of your stuff works anymore.