You Already Had My Attention With ”Catgirls”, but Add in Tanks? You’ve Got Me Sold on ‘BOMBSHELL BLITZ’, Baby

Does anyone else remember that Tanks mini-game from Wii Party? Well, take that, add in a dash of “UwU, what’s dis? *notices ur battletank*” energy, and you’ve got BOMBSHELL BLITZ. Adorable but deadly, these tanks are going to steamroll me with every ounce of energy they’ve got when this game releases. Until that point, though? I’ve got to bust out the Wii and make sure that my Tank skills are still as good as they were when I was younger. Scratch and the crew need my help, and I’m ready to lay my life on the line for this catgirl.

Screenshot: Top Hat Studios, Inc.

‘Wii Party’ Tanks Meets Uwu in ‘Bombshell Blitz’, and I Love the Whole Concept Already

I originally learned about BOMBSHELL BLITZ during the Top Hat Studios Indie Showcase, where I immediately fell in love with the vibe. If you’re anything like me, you may also be wondering why this game looks quite a bit like Minecraft, as well. Well, developer SULLY is a senior tech artist at Mojang, which would likely explain the voxel look. BOMBSHELL BLITZ is just gorgeous, no matter how you look at it. Even this early along in development, the game is looking spectacular. The animation work, especially, caught my eye the second I saw it during the showcase.

Plus, we can never really have enough twin-stick shooters, can we? BOMBSHELL BLITZ is currently in development with no release window as of the time of this writing. I would strongly suggest putting this one on your wishlist now, so you can keep up the development of this one. Tank battles, catgirls with robotic tails, and plenty of adorableness to be spread around. Oh, and air support missions where you get to rain hellfire down from planes. But it’s somehow still adorable as all get-out.

Meet tank operator SCRATCH! 💛💚

After her accident she insisted the mechanical tail was necessary for 'balance' alongside her prosthetic arm and leg. It's definitely nothing to do with her being a closeted otaku… (nya~)#lowpoly #gamedev #ドット絵 #픽셀아트 pic.twitter.com/WeRbsbQO03 — SULLY 💣 Wishlist BOMBSHELL BLITZ (@artofsully) September 16, 2024 Post via @artofsully on X (formerly known as Twitter)

It’s been quite a while since we’ve gotten an arcade-styled Tank game, and I’m all in on this one. The aesthetic is screaming my name. Scratch is an adorable little main character, and everything about BOMBSHELL BLITZ looks just plain sublime. I can’t wait to hop into the driver’s seat once this one is finally available.