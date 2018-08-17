Young Thug Drops ‘Slime Language,’ a New “Compilation Project”

Young Thug celebrated his 27th birthday yesterday by hiring out a Dave & Buster’s in Los Angeles and hosting an invite-onluy listening party for Slime Language, the follow-up project to April’s surprise Hear No Evil EP. (UPDATE: TMZ is reporting that the rapper was arrested on felony gun possession charges as he was leaving the venue.)

Slime Language hit streaming services late last night, and you can listen to it in full below. It is, according to a statement provided to The Fader, “not a Young Thug album, EP, or mixtape.” Instead, it’s a Young Stoner Life “compilation project.” Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Jacquees, Duke, Tracy T, Lil Keed, and Karlae all feature.

