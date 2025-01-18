Your Parents Probably Do Have a Favorite Child. Here’s Who It Is.

Many parents claim they don’t have a favorite child, but some seem to subconsciously prefer one over the other(s)—and there are many science-backed reasons for that.

Now, as the youngest child and only daughter, I already know my parents love me the most, despite my brothers’ denial. But I’m curious what the driving factors behind their favoritism are…

According to a recent study by the American Psychological Association, “Parents may be more inclined to confer the ‘favorite child award’ to daughters and children who are agreeable and conscientious.”

…Well, that checks out.

Your Parents Probably Do Have a Favorite Child

Both mothers and fathers prefer daughters to sons. Is this because we’re naturally more accommodating and giving?

“Of the personality traits evaluated, children who were conscientious—meaning they were responsible and organized—also appeared to receive more favorable treatment,” the study reads. “This suggests that parents may find these children easier to manage and may respond more positively.”

So…basically, what I’m gathering is that I’m more loved because I’m a pushover? This isn’t fun anymore.

“The next time you’re left wondering whether your sibling is the golden child, remember there is likely more going on behind the scenes than just a preference for the eldest or youngest,” said lead author Alexander Jensen, PhD, an associate professor at Brigham Young University. “It might be about responsibility, temperament, or just how easy or hard you are to deal with.”

I have to make a call.