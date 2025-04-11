The YouTube TV App Keeps Vanishing From Rokus. Here’s How to Get It Back.

More often these days, it’s a company such as Apple or Microsoft dropping things onto our apps that we don’t want rather than us fumbling around for a feature and finding that it’s mysteriously disappeared into the night.

Over the past couple of days, owners of Roku streaming devices and Roku-enabled smart TVs have been finding their YouTube TV apps just gone. Loads of posts have been popping up all over Reddit’s Roku subreddit and YouTubeTV subreddit, along with Google’s own, official YouTube TV forum.

Not only would the YouTube TV app disappear from the Roku home screen, but when affected users went to redownload it, the app was nowhere to be found. It had seemingly run off and fled into the swamps, Forrest Gump style.

There’s a way to get it back, though. If your YouTube TV has pulled a disappearing trick on you, here’s what you’ve got to do.

why is this happening?

Nobody knows why it’s happening. Or nobody who’s saying, anyway. TechRadar reached out to Google to ask what’s going on, but hasn’t heard back.

Over on the official Roku forum, a community moderator posted the following instructions as a fix:

“We’re aware of the issue where YouTube TV is missing for some users and are investigating. In the meantime, try the following steps to manually check for updates: Steps to Manually Update: Press Home from the remote and select Settings. Select System. Select Software update. Choose Check Now to manually check for updates. If YouTube TV is still missing after updating, let us know! Thanks for your patience!



Roku Community Team Mary E.

Roku Community Moderator”

When 9to5Google reported the story, they noted that the issue has been “quite widespread, and the exact cause is unclear.” Some posit that updating to the latest Roku operating system software version may be the culprit.

If you haven’t already updated, wait a bit until Roku or YouTube TV—whoever’s responsible—has a less ad-hoc fix. If you’ve already updated and the Roku moderator’s remedy hasn’t worked for you, though, Android Police noted that you can still access YouTube TV channels through the normal YouTube app, which seems not to have the abandonment issues of the YouTube TV app.

