‘ZPF’ May Be the Greatest Argument for Shmups and Homebrew I’ve Seen in a Long Time (Sega Genesis Review)

It feels incredibly surreal to be typing the words “I just reviewed a Sega Genesis game” in the year 2025. But yet, here we are, controller in hand, and keys under my fingers. I dove into the demo earlier this year for ZPF and walked away impressed after playing it on my PC. But little did I know, playing it on the original system would be so much better. The homebrew scene has been killing it lately, but there’s something just plain magical about ZPF. Maybe it’s because it feels both modern enough to be released on PC, but old enough to fit that Genesis vibe. Maybe it’s the incredible soundtrack and excellent design throughout. Or maybe it’s just because the game rocks. Either way, if you’re planning on playing on PC, console, or dusting off the Genesis to slot the cartridge in? You’re in for a wild ride.

‘Zpf’ Is Classic Shmup Goodness, Ready To Trap a New Generation in Its Grasp

To say that ZPF is a bit of a fever dream would be an understatement. I could choose between two high-powered ships, or I could choose to be a Knight with wings. Blasting my way through colorful backgrounds, countless enemies, and a plethora of bosses along the way, ZPF had me feeling just like a kid again. Spending countless hours of my life grinding away at progress in Gradius III on the Super Nintendo prepared me just enough to make it through ZPF, even if my older age was reflected in some of my reflexes. Powerups glaore, alongside each ship/Knight having unique projectiles, attacks, and specials, encourages repeated playthroughs.

What I think is most important about a game like ZPF, however, is how closely it imitates its classic inspiration, while also feeling incredibly unique within itself. You could have easily told me that ZPF was a game from 1994, and I would have believed you. The amount of detail that the ZPF Team put into adhering to the Genesis aesthetic is incredibly impressive. A lot of newer games that aim for this retro vibe don’t hit the mark. But ZPF feels like it was created back during that golden age, sticking closely to the styles that they know just work.

Not Only Does ‘ZPF’ Look the Part, It Plays Like an Absolute Dream and a Half

In the highest compliment I think I could give a game like this, ZPF feels like home. It feels like a proper nostalgic treat. Rather than just something trying to look old while doing something completely new and different. This feels like a proper throwback to the shmups of old, while also feeling just fresh enough to entice new players into its traps. If you find yourself drawn to the appeal of flying around, shooting everything in sight with a variety of fun weapons? Then you know what you must do.

I was lucky enough to have reviewed the Old Skool Classiq 3 HD at the same time that my review cartridge of ZPF showed up. Being able to experience a game like this on a CRT with a proper Genesis controller is the way to do it. But, even if you don’t have that ability? Playing it on a more modern system or PC will do the job just as well. ZPF is that perfect type of game that’s accessible enough for players to enjoy blasting things, yet mechanically deep enough for an extreme amount of mastery. While I’m not at the level I’d like to be, even after blasting my way through every stage, I know I can just pop this one right back in and take off on another wild adventure.

You Shouldn’t Judge a Book by Its Cover, but Damn, ‘Zpf’ Looks So Cool

Now, one of the benefits of being a game based on the Genesis hardware is… well, the ability to actually play it on a Sega Genesis, if you happen to have one. If not, I can confirm that the Old Skool Classiq 3 HD can play homebrew games, such as ZPF, The Meating, and more. And if you’ve the means to play this as authentically as possible, I would strongly recommend that. Sure, it was a blast playing through the demo on Steam when I did. But seeing it pop to life on a CRT was a surreal experience.

The Yamaha YM2612 definitely gets a workout here, as ZPF has an incredible soundtrack and sound design. Every blast is felt, bombs rattled my Honey-Can-Do cart that houses my Retro Corner, and the catchy soundtrack was burned into my ears. But most importantly, the ZPF cartridge just looks and feels incredible. It has awesome artwork, that authentic Genesis plastic feel (if you know, you know), and feels incredibly sturdy. The team at Mega Cat Studios spared nothing when it came to making this feel as authentic as possible.

Sega Does What Nintendon’t, and This Is Proof of That

ZPF is fast, furious, and just plain fun. It’s incredible to see something like this playing on a console that’s older than I am. Even more incredibly, the fact that dedicated fans are still going above and beyond to create experiences that are elevated by playing them on this original hardware is amazing.

ZPF may be one of my first forays into the world of homebrew on the Genesis. But I can promise you, it won’t be the last. It’s an incredible game, filled to the brim with content, replayability, and pure vibes. Regardless of whether you’re a Shmup fanatic or this is your first time diving into the world? ZPF is well worth your time and attention. Especially if you’ve got a way to play it on the classic hardware.

ZPF will be available in Q2 2025 on Steam, PlayStation, and Switch. The Genesis version of ZPF will be available in May 2025. A copy was provided for the sake of review. Reviewed on Sega Genesis.