Phantom Blade Zero Might Be 2026’s Best Action Game, and You Can Still Pre-Order It at a Discount

Phantom Blade Zero isn’t even out yet, and critics are already fighting over whether it’s the best action game of the year.

The review embargo lifted this weekend, and the Phantom Blade Zero Metacritic score came away with an 88 on PC, with zero negative reviews logged so far. ZERO!

Videos by VICE

The Phantom Blade Zero OpenCritic score looks even prettier with a 92 average with a 100% recommend rate that lands it in OpenCritic’s top “Mighty” tier.

That’s pretty solid. But you’re going to want to play it as soon as it releases, what with GTA VI about to become your life for the next six months (at least). And Fanatical wants to help you out with its current deal on Phantom Blade Zero before it’s even released!

GOTY Contender?

So what does the Phantom Blade Zero review pile actually mean? Some of the biggest outlets, including PCGamesN and Wccftech, went straight to a perfect 100 on Metacritic. That’s a significant deal! IGN gave it a 90, calling it one of the best action games it’s played “in a long time.” GamesRadar+ also landed on 90, while GameSpot came in at 80.

It’s not all hype, of course. The critics who docked points kept circling the same complaints that the storytelling is a bit convoluted, map navigation can be confusing, and there’s the occasional invisible wall. Nobody’s knocking the combat though… and isn’t that really why we’ll all be playing it?

Pre-Order Now To Get The Deal

That brings us to the pre-order discount. The Phantom Blade Zero release hits Steam the evening of October 28 in the US (October 29 in much of the world, and on PS5), and Fanatical has pre-orders marked down 8% on the Digital Deluxe Edition and 7% on the Standard Edition. Both are Steam keys, and the discount ends at 10:00 PM EDT on October 28, right as the game unlocks, or when it sells out.

Deluxe gets you the base game plus the Wulin Legend and Blood-Steel Form outfits, a digital artbook, and the soundtrack. And who can say “no” to having more cosmetics?

Pre-ordering either edition also unlocks the Legacy outfit and the Treasure Basin accessory early, which boosts Remnant Dust drops by 10%. Fanatical’s own fine print says both can be earned through normal progression, but why not hit the ground running?

The minimum PC specs call for a GTX 1660 6GB, 16GB of RAM, and an SSD, which Fanatical says gets you 1080p at 30 FPS with upscaling. And there’s no Xbox version at launch.

If you’re already planning on playing Phantom Blade Zero, might as well get it for cheaper (along with a few extra goodies)!