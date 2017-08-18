Read ANOHNI’s Powerful Letter on Gender and the State of the World

ANOHNI can always be counted on for deeply thoughtful and emotional work in basically all mediums, and her prowess as a writer only matches her inspiring musicianship and activism. Earlier this month, she launched her month-long Future Feminism festival and exhibition in the European Capital of Culture, Aarhus, Denmark, and is currently the city’s artist-in-residence. The festival, based at Aarhus’ ‘O’ Space, encompasses everything from art classes, to performances, to panels, on topics both practical and theoretical.

Amid this work, she wrote a letter put on Facebook on Friday morning, about the changing face of gender, and its relationship to the state of the world. It’s a heavy but enlightening read, with a strong focus on the power of femaleness in the face of the destructive and specifically male forces that feel prevalent in the world right now, and can be seen in full below:

In the powerful piece, she namechecks Trump, religion, and solid binaries as destructive forces in the world, instead highlighting the creative power of women and the feminine as positive influences on the world. It’s a blisteringly sharp and involved commentary, and, as confusing as everything feels right now, it’s this sort of smart, left-field thinking that we ought to be paying attention to.

