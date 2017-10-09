Foo Fighters, Liam Gallagher, and Some Woman Covering The Beatles

Over the weekend, Foo Fighters threw a music festival in San Bernardino, California. It was called CalJam, and hosted acts like Queens of the Stone Age, Liam Gallagher, and the Foos themselves. Basically, it was Cool Dad Central, though in no moment was the dad-ness better crystallized than Foo Fighters being joined by Gallagher, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, and an apparently drunk lady in a halter top to perform a cover of The Beatles’ «Come Together.» During which Gallagher stage-dived.

You kind of know what you’re in for when Gallagher bowls out in a pair of shorts and a windbreaker (no LG performance would be complete without the big fella prowling around the stage with his hood up like he’s about to smash someone’s face in after a football game), announcing that he’d be performing «an old Beatles tune.» But things do take a particularly special turn when an unknown woman mounts the stage, grabs the mic, and shouts «wooooo» like she’s at a happy hour—this somehow willing Gallagher into the open arms of the crowd.

Videos by VICE

The fact that he’s backed up by Foo Fighters and Perry only makes this more «dad’s big day out,» and you can see the whole thing in the video below. Maybe show your own dad, who will describe it as «awesome.»

As you were, LO x

Follow Lauren on Twitter.