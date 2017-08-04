Estos son los horarios del livestream de Lollapalooza 2017

RedBull.tv va a estar haciendo el livestream de artistas que se presentarán en el Lollapalooza de este año, entre los cuales encontramos nombres como Muse, Cage the Elephant, Mac DeMarco, Little Dragon, alt-J y Blink-182 entre otros. Para todos los que no pueden presenciarlo en vivo, por aquí pueden pillar el streaming y los horarios oficiales de cada show:
Jueves 3 de agosto:
06:35 – Cage the Elephant (1)
07:55 – Wiz Khalifa (1)
09:00 – Lorde (1)
Viernes 4 de agosto:
02:05 – Mondo Cozmo (1)
02:05 – Kweku Collins (2)
02:30 – San Holo (3)
02:35 – Harriet Brown (2)
02:50 – White Reaper (1)
03:05 – The Districts (2)
03:30 – Ookay (3)
03:40 – Temples (1)
04:15 – Slushii (3)
04:45 – Phantogram (1)
05:15 – Cloud Nothings (2)
05:15 – A-Trak (3)
05:45 – Liam Gallagher (1)
06:00 – George Ezra (2)
06:15 – Baauer (3)
06:50 – Tegan and Sara (1)
07:00 – Majid Jordan (2)
07:30 – Lil Uzi Vert (3)
07:50 – Run the Jewels (1)
08:45 – Blink-182 (2)
09:00 – Crystal Castles (3)
Sábado 5 de agosto:
02:05 – The Shelters (1)
02:05 – San Fermin (2)
02:05 – Kweku Collins (3)
02:35 – Harriet Brown (3)
02:50 – Hippo Campus (2)
03:00 – Alvvays (1)
04:15 – Glass Animals (1)
04:50 – LÉON (2)
04:50 – 3LAU (3)
05:30 – Whitney (2)
05:50 – NGHTMRE (3)
06:15 – alt-J (2)
06:20 – Vance Joy (1)
06:50 – Gramatik (3)
07:25 – The Head and the Heart (1)
07:30 – Banks (2)
08:45 – Muse (2)
08:50 – Kaskade (3)
Domingo 6 de agosto:
02:05 – Barns Courtney (2)
02:05 – Xavier Omar (3)
02:35 – VANT (3)
03:05 – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness (2)
03:30 – The Drums (3)
03:45 – The Pretty Reckless (2)
04:30 – Tove Lo (1)
04:30 – Wax Motif (3)
05:00 – Milky Chance (2)
05:30 – London Grammar (1)
05:30 – Slander (3)
06:00 – Slyvan Esso (2)
06:30 – Borgore (3)
06:45 – Little Drago (2)
07:30 – The Shins (1)
07:30 – DVBBS (3)
07:45 – Mac DeMarco (2)
Redbull lanzó un widget a través de su página que sirve como recordatorio de las horas que faltan para las presentaciones. Pueden estar pendientes de todo por acá:
