Estos son los horarios del livestream de Lollapalooza 2017

RedBull.tv va a estar haciendo el livestream de artistas que se presentarán en el Lollapalooza de este año, entre los cuales encontramos nombres como Muse, Cage the Elephant, Mac DeMarco, Little Dragon, alt-J y Blink-182 entre otros. Para todos los que no pueden presenciarlo en vivo, por aquí pueden pillar el streaming y los horarios oficiales de cada show:

Jueves 3 de agosto:

06:35 – Cage the Elephant (1)

07:55 – Wiz Khalifa (1)

09:00 – Lorde (1)

Viernes 4 de agosto:

02:05 – Mondo Cozmo (1)

02:05 – Kweku Collins (2)

02:30 – San Holo (3)

02:35 – Harriet Brown (2)

02:50 – White Reaper (1)

03:05 – The Districts (2)

03:30 – Ookay (3)

03:40 – Temples (1)

04:15 – Slushii (3)

04:45 – Phantogram (1)

05:15 – Cloud Nothings (2)

05:15 – A-Trak (3)

05:45 – Liam Gallagher (1)

06:00 – George Ezra (2)

06:15 – Baauer (3)

06:50 – Tegan and Sara (1)

07:00 – Majid Jordan (2)

07:30 – Lil Uzi Vert (3)

07:50 – Run the Jewels (1)

08:45 – Blink-182 (2)

09:00 – Crystal Castles (3)

Sábado 5 de agosto:

02:05 – The Shelters (1)

02:05 – San Fermin (2)

02:05 – Kweku Collins (3)

02:35 – Harriet Brown (3)

02:50 – Hippo Campus (2)

03:00 – Alvvays (1)

04:15 – Glass Animals (1)

04:50 – LÉON (2)

04:50 – 3LAU (3)

05:30 – Whitney (2)

05:50 – NGHTMRE (3)

06:15 – alt-J (2)

06:20 – Vance Joy (1)

06:50 – Gramatik (3)

07:25 – The Head and the Heart (1)

07:30 – Banks (2)

08:45 – Muse (2)

08:50 – Kaskade (3)

Domingo 6 de agosto:

02:05 – Barns Courtney (2)

02:05 – Xavier Omar (3)

02:35 – VANT (3)

03:05 – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness (2)

03:30 – The Drums (3)

03:45 – The Pretty Reckless (2)

04:30 – Tove Lo (1)

04:30 – Wax Motif (3)

05:00 – Milky Chance (2)

05:30 – London Grammar (1)

05:30 – Slander (3)

06:00 – Slyvan Esso (2)

06:30 – Borgore (3)

06:45 – Little Drago (2)

07:30 – The Shins (1)

07:30 – DVBBS (3)

07:45 – Mac DeMarco (2)

Redbull lanzó un widget a través de su página que sirve como recordatorio de las horas que faltan para las presentaciones. Pueden estar pendientes de todo por acá:

