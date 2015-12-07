Kendrick Lamar zdominował nominacje do Grammy

Ogłoszone nominacje do 58 edycji nagród Grammy. Najwięcej powodów do radości ma Kendrick Lamar twórca wybitnego albumu To Pimp a Butterfly. Raper uzyskał 11 nominacji w aż dziewięciu kategoriach. Doceniono nie tylko jego solowe utwory, ale też udziały gościnne w “Bad Blood” Taylor Swift czy “Never Catch Me” Flying Lotusa. Dla nas to żadna niespodzianka.
Co poza tym? The Weeknd ma szansę na siedem nagród, Florence and the Machine na cztery, a D’Angelo nominowano do trzech statuetek. Pełną listę znajdziecie tutaj. Ceremonia rozdania Grammy odbędzie się 15 lutego.
Videos by VICE
Kompozycja roku:
D’Angelo and the Vanguard – “Really Love”
Mark Ronson – “Uptown Funk”
Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”
Taylor Swift – “Blank Space”
The Weeknd – “Can’t Feel My Face”
Piosenka roku:
Kendrick Lamar – “Alright”
Taylor Swift – “Blank Space”
Little Big Town – “Girl Crush”
Wiz Khalifa – “See You Again”
Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”
Album roku:
Alabama Shakes – Sound and Color
Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly
Chris Stapleton – Traveller
Taylor Swift – 1989
The Weeknd – Beauty Behind the Madness
Najlepszy nowy artysta:
Courtney Barnett
James Bay
Sam Hunt
Tori Kelly
Meghan Trainor
Najlepszy album rapowy:
J Cole – 2014 Forest Hills Drive
Dr Dre – Compton
Drake – If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late
Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly
Nicki Minaj – The Pinkprint
Najlepszy album alternatywny:
Alabama Shakes – Sound and Color
Bjork – Vulnicura
My Morning Jacket – The Waterfall
Tame Impala – Currents
Wilco – Star Wars