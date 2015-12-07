Kendrick Lamar zdominował nominacje do Grammy

Ogłoszone nominacje do 58 edycji nagród Grammy. Najwięcej powodów do radości ma Kendrick Lamar twórca wybitnego albumu To Pimp a Butterfly. Raper uzyskał 11 nominacji w aż dziewięciu kategoriach. Doceniono nie tylko jego solowe utwory, ale też udziały gościnne w “Bad Blood” Taylor Swift czy “Never Catch Me” Flying Lotusa. Dla nas to żadna niespodzianka.

Co poza tym? The Weeknd ma szansę na siedem nagród, Florence and the Machine na cztery, a D’Angelo nominowano do trzech statuetek. Pełną listę znajdziecie tutaj. Ceremonia rozdania Grammy odbędzie się 15 lutego.

Videos by VICE

Kompozycja roku:

D’Angelo and the Vanguard – “Really Love”

Mark Ronson – “Uptown Funk”

Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”

Taylor Swift – “Blank Space”

The Weeknd – “Can’t Feel My Face”

Piosenka roku:

Kendrick Lamar – “Alright”

Taylor Swift – “Blank Space”

Little Big Town – “Girl Crush”

Wiz Khalifa – “See You Again”

Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”

Album roku:

Alabama Shakes – Sound and Color

Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly

Chris Stapleton – Traveller

Taylor Swift – 1989

The Weeknd – Beauty Behind the Madness

Najlepszy nowy artysta:

Courtney Barnett

James Bay

Sam Hunt

Tori Kelly

Meghan Trainor

Najlepszy album rapowy:

J Cole – 2014 Forest Hills Drive

Dr Dre – Compton

Drake – If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late

Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly

Nicki Minaj – The Pinkprint

Najlepszy album alternatywny:

Alabama Shakes – Sound and Color

Bjork – Vulnicura

My Morning Jacket – The Waterfall

Tame Impala – Currents

Wilco – Star Wars