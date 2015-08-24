One Direction Is Taking a Long Break Soon, But Is It a Break Up?



Photo courtesy of Columbia Records

The Sun is reporting that sources close to One Direction have suggested that the band is headed on long hiatus at the end of the On the Road Again world tour that takes the boys around the world in support of last November’s Four. It’s a weird year for 1D; singer Zayn Malik left the five-piece after taking a stress related break from live duties partway through the tour in March (making Four‘s title doubly fortuitous), and just a few weeks ago the group unveiled “Drag Me Down,” its first post-Zayn outing and the lead single for an as-yet-untitled fifth album. The Sun‘s source suggests that the fifth album will still be released but that the boys will not tour behind it, so that there is a fair chance the foursome’s tour ender in Sheffield on Halloween night might be the last time anyone sees One Direction perform for the foreseeable future. What will Niall, Liam, Harry and Louis do next? Hiatuses happen all the time, but killing the tour behind a new album before it’s even released makes this break sound less temporary and more… final. Details to follow as they come.